DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2022 / 13:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.321

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24279945

CODE: NASD LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN

June 23, 2022 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)