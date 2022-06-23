Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Adds Mid-States Distributing to Customer Portfolio

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc., a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is announcing a new partnership with Mid-States Distributing Company (https://msdist.com/). Mid-States will offer the entire Mace product line to its 36 members that employ over 30,000 associates, with approximately 700 store locations in 33 states and five Canadian provinces. Mace will be participating in the upcoming Mid-States trade show to be held in Phoenix, AZ August 19-20.

"We are excited to be part of the Mid-States network. They are a great organization whose core values very much align with Mace's mission of individual empowerment. Its members are the best in its industry, and we are happy to serve them and its customers," stated Daniel Brass, Director of Sales for Mace.

"This gives us a significant opportunity to expand our footprint. Mid-states Distributing Company is one of the largest retailers in the farm store channel in North America. We expect to see revenues from them beginning in Q3, 2022," said Chairman and CEO, Sanjay Singh.

The Company began communicating the new program to Mid-States' members beginning June 15, 2022 and expects the roll out to be completed within two weeks.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com

About Mid-States Distributing Company

Founded in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company has become one of the nation's largest retailers in the farm store channel. Mid-States currently has 36 members, employing over 30,000 associates, with approximately 700 store locations in 33 states and five Canadian provinces with annual sales in excess of 6.5 billion dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Contact:

Mike Weisbarth

Chief Financial Officer

mweisbarth@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

