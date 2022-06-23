TD Media LLC: Lifewater Media Interview: One on One with NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Gold prices could rally well above $2,500 this year, says Goldman Sachs. Analyst Jeff Currie sees the perfect storm for gold based on three catalysts. One, we're likely to see strong investor demand for gold over concerns about inflation and recession. Two, central bank demand for gold is up 750 tons - an all-time record. Three, we're seeing substantial physical demand for gold from countries, such as China and India.

Currie added, "This is the strongest demand from all three channels that we've ever seen. The last time we saw this type of demand strength was from 2010 - 2011 where gold rallied 70%."

That's great news for gold investors.

However, it's even better news for gold miners. After all, when the price of gold rises, miners immediately start to see greater profits from selling their ounces on the market. Historically, this has helped to generate exceptional returns for them.

One of those companies is NevGold (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF).

Ty Hoffer, co-founder of Lifewater Media (LWM), had the opportunity to conduct an interview with NevGold Corp. President and CEO, Brandon Bonifacio.

The two discussed gold, the company's recent acquisition announcement of the 1.1 million-ounce Nutmeg Mountain gold project in Idaho, its million-ounce oxide gold project, Limousine Butte in Nevada, and other projects in Cedar Wash (Nevada) and Ptarmigan (British Columbia, Canada).

Ty Hoffer, co-founder of Lifewater Media: Can you give us a brief background on the company and its current outlook?

President and CEO, Brandon Bonifacio: NevGold became a public company in June-2021, and it is our 1 Year Anniversary on June 24. It has been a fast paced last 12 months, but we have created a lot of value for our shareholders. We started the company in 2021 with 2 gold projects in Nevada (Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash), and 1 gold-silver-copper project in British Columbia, Canada (Ptarmigan).

A very exciting, recent development is that we also just announced the acquisition of another gold project called Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho, which has +1.1 million ounces of gold. +1.1 million ounces!! Let that sink in. Our focus is on gold because we do not believe in the monetary system or central banks and strongly feel gold is the best store of a person's wealth, especially in times like these with extremely high levels of inflation. Gold has been around for thousands of years, and it is not going anywhere. We have gold in the ground in Nevada, we have gold in the ground in Idaho, and we are looking for more! All of these factors will increase our share price in the coming months.

LWM: Why should investors put NAUFF on their radar?

Brandon Bonifacio: We have been drilling at our Limousine Butte Project in Nevada and hitting a lot of gold at surface. The recent acquisition of Nutmeg Mountain also adds +1.1 million ounces of gold. So, we have a lot of gold in the ground that we will take advantage of, and this should increase our share price going forward. That is the real exciting part of the company today.

LWM: Can you tell us more about the opportunity you see with the Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project or any of your other projects?

Brandon Bonifacio: The opportunity at Nutmeg Mountain and Limousine Butte is that we have gold in the ground already, and we are finding more. The key to our success is having the Right People, in the Right Places, with the Right Projects.

LWM: How is the company currently enhancing shareholder value?

Brandon Bonifacio: We are drilling and finding more gold. The gold in the ground is going nowhere. If we continue to deliver on our plans, we will increase our share price and value. That is the main focus of the company right now. We are owners of the business ourselves, and we continue to buy more shares every week and month. That will not change, we are alongside all of our shareholders and we will succeed together.

About NevGold Corp. (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF)

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada, and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC. NevGold also recently announced the acquisition of the Nutmeg Mountain gold project in Idaho.

About Lifewater Media (LWM)

Lifewater Media is the leader in North America focused on providing digital marketing for public companies. We help clients leverage the power of their stories. With over 20 years of experience we have created hundreds of branding and awareness campaigns for numerous Nasdaq, Canadian dual listed and OTC companies.

LWM primarily focuses on profiling undervalued microcap stocks and market sectors. LWM provides content to investors from direct access to CEOs of small and mid-cap publicly-traded companies.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

* https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion

* https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection

* https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79

* https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, LWM has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. LWM is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. LWM is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. LWM owns zero shares of NevGold Corp. LWM has been paid one hundred ten thousand dollars by NevGold Corp for various marketing services including this report. LWM does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

To review LWM disclosure statement please visit: https://Lifewatermedia.com/disclaimer/

Contact information:

NevGold, Corp.:

Brandon Bonifacio, CEO

(778) 389-5056

brandon@boni.ca

Media Contact

TD Media LLC dba Lifewater Media

Ty Hoffer, Co-Founder

2818047972

Ty@Lifewatermedia.com

SOURCE: TD Media LLC dba Lifewater Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706259/Lifewater-Media-Interview-One-on-One-with-NevGold-CEO-Brandon-Bonifacio