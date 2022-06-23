The premium audio brand, EPOS, part of the Demant Group, and endpoint OS innovator Stratodesk today announce EPOS devices are now optimized for Stratodesk NoTouch to simplify communication and collaboration for hybrid workforces and call centers. Stratodesk NoTouch is compatible and certified for EPOS Connect VDI software, making it easy for end-users to use their EPOS devices with Stratodesk-powered endpoints, and for IT teams to intuitively view and manage the entire solution as one system.

"The audio experience is essential for success in today's hybrid and distributed workspaces," said Emanuel Pirker, founder and CEO of Stratodesk. "The integration of EPOS and Stratodesk allows IT teams to manage EPOS headsets or speaker phones with just a few clicks, so in moments the devices can be ready for calls and meetings. Together, EPOS and Stratodesk help ensure an impeccable communication and collaboration experience in any workspace, whether it's in the office or remote."

"Both EPOS Digital Solutions and Stratodesk are built for the cloud yet give organizations complete flexibility and control to manage technology assets in the way they want," said Theis Mørk, VP Product Management at EPOS. "When your people can work in a hybrid way and devices can be anywhere, our partnership with Stratodesk allows IT organizations to remain in complete control of the assets. Teaming up with Stratodesk is an important step to deliver a premium audio experience for our customers."

Mutual customers can enable EPOS Connect VDI via Stratodesk NoTouch Center, a management solution that lets administrators manage the entire VDI network from your browser. They can then download the EPOS Manager and use its intuitive interface to manage their EPOS devices. EPOS Manager is a powerful on-premises or cloud-based solution that lets customers manage EPOS headsets and speakerphones, roll out firmware updates, and configure the peripherals from any location.

Also offering flexible deployment through the cloud or on-premises, Stratodesk can deliver centrally managed endpoints in minutes to end-users physically located anywhere in the world. Stratodesk's flexible approach to workforce productivity lets IT teams transform any new or existing laptop, thin clients, desktop computers, and hybrid devices into secure enterprise edge and cloud workspaces. Stratodesk NoTouch allows IT teams to quickly convert a range of x86-, x64- and ARM-based hardware into modern machines with the latest software and security capabilities for end-users, while giving IT complete control over the asset.

About EPOS

Established upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialist Sennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs, manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and serious gamers.

Crafted with advanced engineering and pioneering technologies, EPOS offers uncompromised audio and video connectivity that enable business professionals to better communicate and collaborate anytime, anywhere and on any device. EPOS audio is reliable, easy-to-use and designed for ultimate comfort.

Owned by the Demant Group and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Alongside own-branded premium audio and video solutions, EPOS sells co-branded EPOS I SENNHEISER products under a trade license agreement with Sennheiser.

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is the leading global EUC innovator of endpoint OS software. Stratodesk's agile and customer-centric, Linux-based managed OS software, Stratodesk NoTouch, is defining end user computing with its freedom to transform any device into a cloud-ready and highly secure endpoint, enabling companies to cost-effectively manage their unified VDI endpoint deployments and secure digital perimeters. Stratodesk's software works seamlessly across all x64, x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products, increases endpoint security, and simplifies user experience. Today, with nearly one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering the most innovative software solution to its customers. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.

