Company behind the world's first AI-powered Platform and Marketplace for B2B services is recognized for its innovative technology for the second consecutive year

Globality, the company transforming the way global enterprises buy services with its leading AI-powered digital solution, announced today that it has been named "Best Cognitive Communications Solution" for the second year running at the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards.

AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market, honored Globality for its advanced collaboration and communications capabilities, which utilize AI to anticipate user needs based on context and deliver immediate solutions to questions and problems. This is the third consecutive year that Globality has been an AI Breakthrough Awards winner, having been named "Best Natural Language Platform" in 2020.

Now in their fifth year, the AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success across a range of AI- and machine learning-related categories, including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. This year's program attracted nearly 3,000 nominations from all over the world, and other winners include Adobe, Verint, SoftBank Robotics, ADP, Grammarly and Qualcomm.

Globality's Platform and Marketplace transform the sourcing of high-value services by automating the demand creation, supplier identification, proposal evaluation and statement of work (SOW) creation process with a self-service, consumer-like interface powered by cutting-edge AI technology. With strategic sourcing increasingly viewed as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies are actively seeking ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while sourcing the best supplier for every sourcing need.

"We are delighted to see our ground-breaking AI-powered Platform and Marketplace once again recognized for revolutionizing how leading global companies such as BT and Santander source B2B services," said Globality Co-Founder and President Lior Delgo. "This award is another milestone achievement, marking our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to help our customers transform their buying models and gain competitive advantage in today's fast-changing business world."

"With innovation at its core, Globality is leading the digital transformation of the procurement industry, simplifying the sourcing process and enabling companies to do more with less during these unpredictable times," said James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "Congratulations to the entire Globality team for their well-deserved 2022 AI Breakthrough Award."

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Marketplace, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com

