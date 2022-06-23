Global consulting firm deepens expertise and broadens Rimkus network of companies in the UK

Capital Consulting International ("CCi"), A Rimkus Company, today announced the acquisition of Manchester-based Hargreaves Jones, a commercial and project management consultancy serving the oil, gas, nuclear, utilities, pharmaceutical, commercial, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors. The acquisition will support the advancement of CCi's expertise to deliver commercial and project management services to clients engaged in capital construction and engineering activities on both large and small infrastructure projects.

"This acquisition is consistent with Rimkus' overall strategy to grow our strategic practice areas as well as expand our core service lines. We are very excited about what this partnership means for the employees and clients of both companies. Hargreaves Jones will help us expand our geographic reach and the services we offer in the United Kingdom and on a global basis," said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

"We are pleased to join forces with the Hargreaves Jones team and deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers in the United Kingdom and internationally whilst also offering Hargreaves Jones customers access to the wider range of CCi and Rimkus services. Together, we are poised for success today and well into the future," said Dave Webster, Group Managing Director, Capital Consulting International, A Rimkus Company.

"At Hargreaves Jones, we pride ourselves on deep industry expertise and top-level approach to client service. Aligning with Rimkus is a natural transformation that will give our team the flexibility, resources, and network to take our business to the next level. We look forward to embarking on this exciting new chapter," said Peter Hargreaves, Managing Director, Hargreaves Jones.

About Capital Consulting International

CCi is an independent consultancy that has an international reputation for expertise in both the insurance and construction industries. The company's delay, quantum, and technical experts bring clarity and resolution to some of the world's largest and most complex insurance claims and construction disputes. With a dedicated team of industry experts operating from 17 offices around the world, CCi is focused on building long-term relationships with stakeholders to provide the relevant support to meet their changing business needs. With more than 25 years' experience, CCi has an enviable reputation for truly unique and unrivalled service to the global insurance and construction markets. For more information, visit www.cci-int.com.

About Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc.

Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. is a worldwide provider of engineering and technical consulting services to corporations, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies. Rimkus experts assist clients with the responsive and timely resolution of claims and disputes across a wide range of industries. Rimkus also provides architecture, engineering, and construction services for the built environment, including restoration design, facilities risk assessments, and due diligence property condition assessments. For almost 40 years, the company's professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists have been recognized for their commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rimkus.com.

About Hargreaves Jones

Hargreaves Jones is a consultancy providing commercial and project services support through quantity surveyors, project managers, planners, and cost engineers on large and complex projects in the oil, gas, electricity generation and distribution, nuclear, renewable energy generation, industrial, and transportation sectors within the United Kingdom and internationally. For more information, visit https://www.hargreavesjones.com/

