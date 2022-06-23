Platform gives researchers the unique ability to create fully customized queries and data sets from tens of millions of connected vehicles without the need for in-house infrastructure

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced the launch of Wejo Labs. Wejo Labs is a cloud-based platform that allows researchers and data scientists from universities, research organizations and civil and traffic engineering consultancies to run traffic and mobility studies at scale with accurate Connected Vehicle Data (CVD) from tens of millions of connected vehicles across the US and Europe.

Traffic and mobility studies can be run with Wejo Labs through the configuration of CVD on vehicle events. Queries on this data can lead to a better understanding of how road conditions affect driving behaviors, validate weather conditions with hyper-local data points, analyze parking trends and identify roads in which hazardous driving occurs most often to support safety improvements. Additionally, users can also leverage the CVD when analyzing vehicle movements for views into routes and journeys, enhanced origin-destination studies, congestion management, event planning and high traffic destinations.

"Part of our smart mobility for good mission at Wejo is to democratize access to the power of connected vehicle data," said Richard Barlow, Founder and CEO of Wejo. "With Wejo Labs, users can easily experiment with one of the most innovative data sources in the world to create proof of concepts using innovative technology that keeps their research and data analysis ahead of the curve to help shape the future of traffic and road safety. With this platform, researchers leverage billions of data points to design future-proof traffic systems and drive the future of smart mobility."

Wejo Labs users can also use their preferred programming language to explore, query and analyze CVD. Data outputs can then be visualized in various formats, including bar graphs, heat maps, and map layers, to look at data over a specified time period interactively and visually. With added support from Wejo's in-house data analytics team, the platform simplifies the process for users by loading the data in for them, geofencing it based on location and time zone, and then providing all the necessary tools for analysis.

Designed with data scientists in mind, Wejo Labs is a cost-effective solution that allows multiple users within the same organization to get the most out of CVD. The solution is fully accessible through a user's internet browser, available without investing in expensive digital infrastructure or data sets. Users are also equipped with the ability to license data specific to researcher projects.

For more information on Wejo Labs, visit www.wejo.com.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. Wejo enables Smart Mobility for Good smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points collected from approximately 13 million vehicles and 76.7 billion journeys to date, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

