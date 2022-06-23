Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: D.A.R.E. America and Liquid Avatar Technologies Create Digital Identity and Metaverse Programs for K-12 Students

New D.A.R.E Digital Initiative Provides Digital Identity Verification and Credentials, Avatars, NFTs, and Immersive Mixed Reality Opportunities to More Than 3 million Students Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID / OTCQB:LQAVF / FRA:4T51), a global blockchain and FinTech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars, and the Metaverse, is proud to announce that it has partnered with D.A.R.E. America, a 503(c)(3) US corporation, to create the D.A.R.E. Digital Program. This new initiative will provide products and services ranging from digital identity verification and credentials to digital avatars, NFTs, and mixed reality opportunities (including Metaverse programs) to more than 1.2 million students in the United States annually, their families, and over 10,000 communities across the U.S., along with 29 other countries worldwide.

As part of its contribution to the program, Liquid Avatar Technologies' controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse, will provide 30,000 plots of virtual land to D.A.R.E., its local communities, and students as part of the program to introduce them to the Metaverse. Liquid Avatar Technologies, and its subsidiaries are creating initiatives that will support the introduction, awareness and engagement between brands and communities in the Metaverse while supporting D.A.R.E.

"For more than 20 years, I have been associated with and supported the D.A.R.E. program, its team, and its communities," said David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies, and Managing Director of Oasis Digital Studios Limited and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "I have seen firsthand the progress that the D.A.R.E. organization continues to make in teaching K-12 students, families, and communities not only about drug and alcohol resistance, but about online safety, opioid avoidance, metal health initiatives, and other programs that will help enhance the wellbeing of students and their communities. From my experience, the interactions students have had with D.A.R.E. officers and the program are remembered fondly as they continue with their life journeys. Our Team is honored to have this opportunity to bring Liquid Avatar Technologies' innovative and immersive programs to D.A.R.E. America and their communities to help steward that important mission in our increasingly digital world."

D.A.R.E.'s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program is the most comprehensive drug prevention curriculum in the world and is currently being taught by over 6,000 trained law enforcement officers, in thousands of schools in America and abroad. In its almost 40-year history, D.A.R.E. has been a recognized community brand for students and families alike, with almost 200 million students having been taught D.A.R.E.'s scientifically based and proven effective curricula by local law enforcement officers at some point in their early education. D.A.R.E. continues to reach students, their families, and communities in the post-pandemic era with positive in-class and remote education.

"I recently had the honor of addressing D.A.R.E.'s leadership, its Youth Advocacy Board, parents, educators, and law enforcement representatives to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities of the evolving digital landscape, and I was amazed by the positive reception in support of digital identity and the virtualization of D.A.R.E. programs within this new frontier," added Lucatch. "Our goal for D.A.R.E. Digital is to enhance and create new and exciting program engagement, and revenues through user and brand participation, virtual products sales and other commercial programs, while supporting existing programs for current and past participants alike."

"D.A.R.E. America/International is thrilled to be once again partnering with David Lucatch and Liquid Avatar Technologies to expand D.A.R.E.'s reach and relationships with K-12 students, their families, and communities where highly trained law enforcement officers deliver our prevention education curricula and lessons. Through this new initiative into the digital world via the ever-increasing presence of the metaverse, D.A.R.E. will enhance its relationship and dialogue with students and further spread our mission of Teaching Students Decision Making for Safe & Healthy Living," stated Francisco Pegueros, President & CEO of D.A.R.E. America/International.

Liquid Avatar Technologies and its subsidiaries, Oasis Digital Studios and Aftermath Islands Metaverse, have already begun initiatives with D.A.R.E. for D.A.R.E. Digital to develop and deploy new mixed reality and engagement programs, to be funded by brand partners, that will deliver value and entertainment to students and their families, while creating ROI for brands and providing the majority of program revenues in support of D.A.R.E. initiatives. As the project continues and more students, family members and communities join, Aftermath Islands Metaverse plans to add more virtual land to continue to support the program.

These programs include: the development and ongoing support of digital identity solutions for students and their families; the creation of a free D.A.R.E. Digital Backpack to support the collection of brand and value-based NFTs and other digital collectibles; virtual brand programs in combination with the LQID Card and Liquid Shopz to create ROI for local, regional, national, and international brand supporters; and D.A.R.E. Islands, a virtual Metaverse environment on Aftermath Islands for students, their families, and other D.A.R.E. program participants to engage in a safe, secure online environment for learning, playing, gaming, and entertainment activities.

While Liquid Shopz already has over 600 online North American brands supporting its programs, the Company welcomes other local, regional, and national participation. Brands and other interested parties are invited to inquire about the opportunity to participate in the D.A.R.E. Digital program. For further information, please see below.

For more information on D.A.R.E. America, please visit http://www.dare.org.

For more information on Liquid Avatar Technologies, please visit https://liquidavatartechnologies.com.

About D.A.R.E. America - www.dare.org

Launched in 1983, D.A.R.E. is a comprehensive K-12 education program taught in thousands of schools throughout America, as well as in 26 other countries. D.A.R.E.'s official mission today is teaching students good decision-making skills to help them to lead safe and healthy lives.

D.A.R.E. education programs are a collaborative effort of the essential components of a community - students, parents, schools, law enforcement, and community leaders. D.A.R.E. places specially trained law enforcement officers in classrooms who deliver science and evidence-based curricula that teach students good decision-making skills that will help them lead safe and healthy lives. While D.A.R.E. curricula address drugs, it also focuses on violence, bullying, internet safety, and other high-risk circumstances that could be a part of the daily life of students.

For information on D.A.R.E. education programs, visit www.dare.org/education.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited - www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world platform with islands that represented destinations in a global virtual game.

In Aftermath Islands Metaverse's virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a shared virtual open world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch its beta platform in and around mid-2022, Aftermath Islands Metaverse will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands Metaverse will have an in-game virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About Oasis Digital Studios Limited - www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., that brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing digital collectible and NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via digital collectibles and NFTs.

Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for Digital Collectibles and NFTs.

For more information about Oasis Digital Studios, please visit www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) is being developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card with the world's first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

