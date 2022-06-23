DJ Christoph Witte to become new CEO of Marquard & Bahls

Effective July 1, 2022, Christoph Witte will assume his new position as CEO of Marquard & Bahls AG in Hamburg. Following a successful transformation process from an asset-based corporation to a strategic holding company, Marquard & Bahls is now focusing on its role as an ethical investor to create a more diversified and more sustainable portfolio.

Christoph Witte joined Marquard & Bahls in 2015. He is a member of Marquard & Bahls' Extended Executive Board, the Capital Committee and the Supervisory Boards of Oiltanking and Mabanaft. Currently, he is responsible for People & Organization, Legal & Compliance and the Board Office. He is an attorney at law with a doctor title from the University of Münster. Before joining Marquard & Bahls, Christoph Witte was a Corporate Finance / M&A partner with the global law firm Clifford Chance. He was born in 1971. He lives in Hamburg with his wife and three children.

The current CEO Mark Garrett will leave the company. Over the past four years, he has been instrumental in the successful development and implementation of the company's long-term strategy. During his tenure the organization has been transformed into a strategic holding, non-core subsidiaries have been divested, and initial investments have been made in new business areas - also thanks to his profound knowledge of the chemicals and materials industry. Despite all the challenges of the pandemic, the profitability and the shareholder value were significantly increased.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mark Garrett, also on behalf of all other shareholders and the Supervisory Board of Marquard & Bahls, for his outstanding dedication and the successes achieved. I very much appreciate the trusting and inspiring collaboration with Mark, we wish him all the best for the future. With Christoph Witte, we were able to recruit an experienced manager from our own ranks for the role of CEO. He was closely involved in the transformation process and has served in many important bodies of our company." said Daniel Weisser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Marquard & Bahls. Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Founded in 1947, the company's vision is to be a successful ethical investor supporting human development. Against this background, Marquard & Bahls is realigning its portfolio to contribute to a more sustainable future. www.mbholding.com Press contact:

