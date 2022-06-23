Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 14:58
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, June 23

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Board Appointment

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ominder Dhillon as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 23 June 2022. He will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Mr Dhillon is non-executive Director for The City of London Investment Trust plc and a Senior Advisor to IC Research, a fintech institutional market intelligence platform. He is also a Trustee to a UK charity, Facing History & Ourselves. Mr Dhillon has more than 29 years' experience of asset management covering institutional, wholesale and retail channels. He was, until January 2020, Global Head of Institutional Distribution at M&G Investments, part of M&G plc. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Global Business Development at sustainable and impact investment specialist Impax Asset Management. Prior to Impax, he was Head of UK & Ireland Institutional Distribution at Fidelity International, Director Institutional Business Development at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and a Director and Portfolio Manager at John Morrell & Associates Limited.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Dhillon. As at the date of this announcement, he had no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

23 June 2022

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.