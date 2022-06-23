Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Board Appointment

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Ominder Dhillon as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 23 June 2022. He will also serve as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Mr Dhillon is non-executive Director for The City of London Investment Trust plc and a Senior Advisor to IC Research, a fintech institutional market intelligence platform. He is also a Trustee to a UK charity, Facing History & Ourselves. Mr Dhillon has more than 29 years' experience of asset management covering institutional, wholesale and retail channels. He was, until January 2020, Global Head of Institutional Distribution at M&G Investments, part of M&G plc. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of Global Business Development at sustainable and impact investment specialist Impax Asset Management. Prior to Impax, he was Head of UK & Ireland Institutional Distribution at Fidelity International, Director Institutional Business Development at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership and a Director and Portfolio Manager at John Morrell & Associates Limited.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Dhillon. As at the date of this announcement, he had no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

23 June 2022