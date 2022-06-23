Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
23.06.2022
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 23-Jun-2022 / 13:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company")

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

-- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022

-- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

-- Form of Proxy

Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 9.6.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above.

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11 a.m.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

23 June 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  170320 
EQS News ID:  1382665 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382665&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
