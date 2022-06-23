DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022 23-Jun-2022

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company")

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

-- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 26 March 2022

-- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

-- Form of Proxy

Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 9.6.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage Mechanism, as noted above.

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Thursday, 21 July 2022 at 11 a.m.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

23 June 2022

