Neonatal & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Market Size Worth USD 12.09 billion by 2031| Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Neonatal & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ ~12.09 billion by 2031 owing to the high maternal mortality rate, rising number of premature births, and an increasing number of neonatal and fetal care centers. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Neonatal & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Market by Product Type (Neonatal Care Equipment and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" the market was worth in ~US$ 7.11 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Growth Engines

The maternal mortality rate in developing countries such as Africa is quite high. For instance, according to UNICEF, in 2017, ~70,000 women in Africa died due to complications during pregnancy and birth.

In 2019, more than 440,000 newborns died in the first 28 days after birth in Africa. The high mortality rates have created a need for improving maternal and neonatal care in such countries.

Several companies and government organizations are taking initiatives to improve neonatal care in such regions. For instance, in November 2020, UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, and Laerdal Global Health, the non-profit arm of a Norwegian company - entered a partnership. In the coming five years, they would train ~10,000 health workers for taking care of the health of mothers and newborns in East and Southern Africa. Such initiatives are anticipated to improve healthcare in such regions and in turn fuel the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market.

The global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Product TypeSegmentation'

Based on the product type, the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been segmented into: -

Neonatal Care Equipment

Fetal (labor & delivery) Care Equipment

The neonatal care equipment segment is further sub-segmented into neonatal incubators, infant warmers, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, neonatal diagnostic imaging, and neonatal phototherapy equipment.

Fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment is further bifurcated into fetal monitors, fetal ultrasound devices, fetal MRI systems, fetal doppler devices, and fetal pulse oximeters. Under the neonatal care equipment segment, neonatal incubators held the largest market share. One of the major factors driving the growth of neonatal incubators is the rising incidence of neonatal hypothermia.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America held the largest market share in the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market.

Factors contributing to the growth in this region include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a rising number of preterm births, and a well-equipped NICU center. Moreover, technological advancements, increasing FDA approvals for neonatal equipment, and high maternal mortality rate have also played a key role in driving the growth of the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market in this region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market include: -

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

EDAN Instruments, Inc

Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~7.11 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~12.09 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~5.5% from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered Product Type, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2018 & 2019 Base Year - 2020 Forecasted Years - 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL NEONATAL & FETAL (LABOR & DELIVERY) CARE EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Neonatal Care Equipment Neonatal Incubators Infant Warmers Convertible Warmers & Incubators Neonatal Monitoring Devices Neonatal Diagnostic Imaging Neonatal Phototherapy Equipment Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Fetal Monitors Fetal Ultrasound Devices Fetal MRI Systems Fetal Doppler Devices Fetal Pulse Oximeters

TOC Continued….

