Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885218 ISIN: GB0005790059 Ticker-Symbol: B3N 
Tradegate
21.06.22
17:33 Uhr
6,870 Euro
-0,060
-0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN MENZIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,02015:55
6,9006,99015:57
PR Newswire
23.06.2022 | 15:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 23

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 11:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 13 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 18 were passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

RESOLUTION*VOTES
FOR		%AGEVOTES
AGAINST		%AGEVOTES
TOTAL		**%AGE of ISC VOTED***VOTES
WITHHELD
1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon34,390,49599.98% 5,4460.02%34,395,94137.41% 40,296
2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the
Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report
and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021		23,775,52669.07%10,647,49330.93%34,423,01937.44% 13,218
3. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company30,851,24389.60%3,581,59610.40%34,432,83937.45% 3,398
4. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company28,764,94383.54%5,666,25216.46%34,431,19537.45% 5,042
5. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company34,313,48599.75% 84,4030.25%34,397,88837.41% 38,349
6. To re-elect Alvaro Gomez-Reino as a director of the Company34,318,34599.70%104,8380.30%34,423,18337.44% 13,054
7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company30,335,60389.27% 3,645,85610.73%33,981,45936.96% 454,778
8. To re-elect
Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff as a director of the Company		33,894,56698.45%535,3561.55%34,429,92237.44% 6,315
9. To elect Henrik Lund as a director of the Company34,044,75198.88%386,0531.12%34,430,80437.44% 5,433
10. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company30,847,09189.59% 3,582,91710.41%34,430,00837.44% 6,229
11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor34,399,38499.91% 32,0750.09%34,431,45937.45% 4,778
12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the
Company's auditor		34,418,93399.96%12,0510.04%34,430,98437.44% 5,253
13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company30,764,55689.36%3,662,91210.64%34,427,46837.44% 8,769
14. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights30,824,14389.55%3,595,21110.45%34,419,35437.43% 16,883
15. Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights30,722,71989.26%3,697,64510.74%34,420,36437.43% 15,873
16. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company34,402,49399.93%22,8550.07%34,425,34837.44% 10,889
17. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company34,396,14199.93%25,7500.07%34,421,89137.43% 14,346
18. Length of notice of meeting33,087,86196.12%1,334,9373.88%34,422,79837.44% 13,439

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 91,951,095.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

The Company notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 2, which sought authority to approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The Board takes seriously its responsibilities to represent the interests of shareholders and to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and is open to constructive dialogue with shareholders and shareholder bodies. Accordingly, it will continue to engage with shareholders over the coming months in respect of the votes received against this resolution. Further, in line with the provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update on the views received from shareholders on these issues and actions taken in response no later than in six months' time.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc

+44 (0)131 225 8555

JOHN MENZIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.