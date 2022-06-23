MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 11:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 13 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 18 were passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

RESOLUTION *VOTES

FOR %AGE VOTES

AGAINST %AGE VOTES

TOTAL **%AGE of ISC VOTED ***VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon 34,390,495 99.98% 5,446 0.02% 34,395,941 37.41% 40,296 2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the

Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report

and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 23,775,526 69.07% 10,647,493 30.93% 34,423,019 37.44% 13,218 3. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company 30,851,243 89.60% 3,581,596 10.40% 34,432,839 37.45% 3,398 4. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company 28,764,943 83.54% 5,666,252 16.46% 34,431,195 37.45% 5,042 5. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company 34,313,485 99.75% 84,403 0.25% 34,397,888 37.41% 38,349 6. To re-elect Alvaro Gomez-Reino as a director of the Company 34,318,345 99.70% 104,838 0.30% 34,423,183 37.44% 13,054 7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company 30,335,603 89.27% 3,645,856 10.73% 33,981,459 36.96% 454,778 8. To re-elect

Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff as a director of the Company 33,894,566 98.45% 535,356 1.55% 34,429,922 37.44% 6,315 9. To elect Henrik Lund as a director of the Company 34,044,751 98.88% 386,053 1.12% 34,430,804 37.44% 5,433 10. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company 30,847,091 89.59% 3,582,917 10.41% 34,430,008 37.44% 6,229 11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor 34,399,384 99.91% 32,075 0.09% 34,431,459 37.45% 4,778 12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

Company's auditor 34,418,933 99.96% 12,051 0.04% 34,430,984 37.44% 5,253 13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company 30,764,556 89.36% 3,662,912 10.64% 34,427,468 37.44% 8,769 14. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 30,824,143 89.55% 3,595,211 10.45% 34,419,354 37.43% 16,883 15. Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights 30,722,719 89.26% 3,697,645 10.74% 34,420,364 37.43% 15,873 16. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company 34,402,493 99.93% 22,855 0.07% 34,425,348 37.44% 10,889 17. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company 34,396,141 99.93% 25,750 0.07% 34,421,891 37.43% 14,346 18. Length of notice of meeting 33,087,861 96.12% 1,334,937 3.88% 34,422,798 37.44% 13,439

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 91,951,095.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

The Company notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 2, which sought authority to approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The Board takes seriously its responsibilities to represent the interests of shareholders and to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and is open to constructive dialogue with shareholders and shareholder bodies. Accordingly, it will continue to engage with shareholders over the coming months in respect of the votes received against this resolution. Further, in line with the provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update on the views received from shareholders on these issues and actions taken in response no later than in six months' time.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary

John Menzies plc

+44 (0)131 225 8555