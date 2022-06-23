MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM
London, June 23
John Menzies plc
(the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")
The Company's AGM was held today at 11:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 13 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 and 18 were passed as special resolutions.
Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|*VOTES
FOR
|%AGE
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%AGE
|VOTES
TOTAL
|**%AGE of ISC VOTED
|***VOTES
WITHHELD
|1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon
|34,390,495
|99.98%
|5,446
|0.02%
|34,395,941
|37.41%
|40,296
|2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the
Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report
and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021
|23,775,526
|69.07%
|10,647,493
|30.93%
|34,423,019
|37.44%
|13,218
|3. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company
|30,851,243
|89.60%
|3,581,596
|10.40%
|34,432,839
|37.45%
|3,398
|4. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company
|28,764,943
|83.54%
|5,666,252
|16.46%
|34,431,195
|37.45%
|5,042
|5. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company
|34,313,485
|99.75%
|84,403
|0.25%
|34,397,888
|37.41%
|38,349
|6. To re-elect Alvaro Gomez-Reino as a director of the Company
|34,318,345
|99.70%
|104,838
|0.30%
|34,423,183
|37.44%
|13,054
|7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company
|30,335,603
|89.27%
|3,645,856
|10.73%
|33,981,459
|36.96%
|454,778
|8. To re-elect
Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff as a director of the Company
|33,894,566
|98.45%
|535,356
|1.55%
|34,429,922
|37.44%
|6,315
|9. To elect Henrik Lund as a director of the Company
|34,044,751
|98.88%
|386,053
|1.12%
|34,430,804
|37.44%
|5,433
|10. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company
|30,847,091
|89.59%
|3,582,917
|10.41%
|34,430,008
|37.44%
|6,229
|11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor
|34,399,384
|99.91%
|32,075
|0.09%
|34,431,459
|37.45%
|4,778
|12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the
Company's auditor
|34,418,933
|99.96%
|12,051
|0.04%
|34,430,984
|37.44%
|5,253
|13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company
|30,764,556
|89.36%
|3,662,912
|10.64%
|34,427,468
|37.44%
|8,769
|14. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|30,824,143
|89.55%
|3,595,211
|10.45%
|34,419,354
|37.43%
|16,883
|15. Further authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|30,722,719
|89.26%
|3,697,645
|10.74%
|34,420,364
|37.43%
|15,873
|16. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company
|34,402,493
|99.93%
|22,855
|0.07%
|34,425,348
|37.44%
|10,889
|17. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company
|34,396,141
|99.93%
|25,750
|0.07%
|34,421,891
|37.43%
|14,346
|18. Length of notice of meeting
|33,087,861
|96.12%
|1,334,937
|3.88%
|34,422,798
|37.44%
|13,439
*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.
**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 91,951,095.
***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.
The Company notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolution 2, which sought authority to approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The Board takes seriously its responsibilities to represent the interests of shareholders and to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and is open to constructive dialogue with shareholders and shareholder bodies. Accordingly, it will continue to engage with shareholders over the coming months in respect of the votes received against this resolution. Further, in line with the provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, we will provide an update on the views received from shareholders on these issues and actions taken in response no later than in six months' time.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
If you require further information, please contact:
John Geddes
Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary
John Menzies plc
+44 (0)131 225 8555