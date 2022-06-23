Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("the Company"), a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. President and CEO of the Company, Mehran Ehsan, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

"What is your opinion on oil and gas prices today?" asked Copley to begin the interview. "When it comes to the cycle we are in, I personally believe that we can retest the highs of 139, which we saw earlier this year," said Ehsan. "There are three things we can monitor to completely understand where the markets will go," he shared. "The European EU is essentially ditching Russia's oil, which has now been fully adopted as a part of sanctions against Moscow, which is impacting the supply side."

"There are insufficient alternatives," continued Ehsan. "Russia represented around 14% of global oil supply and now OPEC and OPEC+ members are at their full capacity and cannot make up for that loss of production," he explained. "Lastly, there is a strong global demand," said Ehsan. "The biggest bearish influence on prices (Chinese lockdowns) has been eliminated, in my mind, hence one more reason to expect prices not only to support these levels, but possibly go higher."

"How does Permex Petroleum management feel the recent Taglich Brothers report captured the real and projected valuation for your company?" asked Copley. "I think the report was done quite well," said Ehsan. "What I do want to point out is that I do not believe the report covered the drilling prospects that we are moving forward with," he shared, before elaborating on these projects.

"We also have fresh, brand new D&C "drilling and completion" programs that we are starting to bring to market, and I believe those will have a different valuation model than what we saw on that report," said Ehsan. "However, I continue to be in mind that currently we are significantly undervalued based on the reserves, assets, and fundamentals of the company."

"What are some short-term and long-term catalysts potential shareholders can look forward to?" asked Copley. "For short-term, we will continue to bring our shut-in wells online, and we anticipate five additional wells online by July," said Ehsan. "On the corporate side, we are now proceeding with listing on the New York Stock Exchange," he shared. "We have been under the radar, listed on the CSE and OTCQB, and have not had followers, volume, or coverage. We are mitigating against that now by going on the New York Stock Exchange, and we anticipate to be uplisted by the end of August."

To close the interview, Ehsan elaborated on the potential of the oil and gas industry for companies and their shareholders, and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's updates and current projects.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

