ALVITA TEA CELEBRATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY



23.06.2022

Alvita , the leader in the organic herbal tea market since 1922, announced today that it completed a major rebranding in celebration of its 100th year anniversary. The brand's promise has never wavered on offering high quality herbal teas, with an emphasis on single herbs that have functional benefits. This rebranding re-energizes the brand's commitment and targets a broader range of consumers that are substituting coffee with tea. The Global Herbal Tea market is expected to register a CAGAR of 4.94% by 2025*. 32% of the Growth is driven by the Functional Tea Market within North America. A major driver in increased tea consumption has been realized as a larger percentage of professionals that are working from home, a trend that began post-COVID. Consumers have also experienced pill fatigue over the years and prefer to consume a drink with immediate benefits. Lastly, infusing herbal teas as an experiential product into their lifestyle to make healthy foods has been a nod to the self-care movement. "If you want to drink a "fun tea" that doesn't really have any benefit for your health, there are plenty to choose from; but if you want the real deal, then Alvita is the brand for you with USDA organic, single herbal teas each providing the correct dose and brewing directions for the best possible results, said Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs". "Our entire team is thrilled to be selling Alvita again," said Candice St. Pierre, Ph.D., Vice-President of Sales at TCC. With 100 years of experience, Alvita is-in my opinion-the quintessential brand of health-promoting herbal teas. The brand has a lot of exciting new energy around it.". The relaunch includes 8 individual herbal teas that are segmented by function to allow consumers to navigate based on need. With Alvita, the consumer will notice the impact on their life. It's not just about taste. It's about the feeling of wellness you get every time you drink it. Boost: Alfalfa is an herbal superstar that supports nutrition, healthy kidney function, a healthy immune system, and is ideal for women's health. Detox: Dandelion supports healthy liver and kidney function. It is a go-to herb for detox - providing cleansing and digestive support. Balance: Ginger is a versatile herb that supports healthy digestion, healthy inflammatory response* and healthy immune function Chill: Hibiscus supports healthy cardiovascular function. It's abundant in antioxidants and cooling for the body. Nourish: Nettle is a nourishing tea. It supports women's health, healthy inflammatory response* and health joint function. Purify: Red clover is a mild diuretic and supports circulation and lymph movement. Great for healthy skin! Eliminate: Senna is a natural laxative that can be used to relieve occasional constipation. It supports healthy digestion by encouraging elimination. Activate: Turmeric Root supports a healthy inflammatory response**, healthy skin, and healthy liver function. The brand will continue to focus on high quality, 100% organic and Kosher certified, single herb teas and are committed to manufacture in the USA. The rebranded SKUs will be on shelf in health food stores nationwide, in addition to Amazon.com starting in July 2022. The products can also be purchased on https://alvita.com . The full range is affordable and comes in a box with 16 tea bags retailing at $6.99 (SRP). Learn more at: https://alvita.com or follow us on Instagram: @alivateas. About Alvita Alvita Tea continues a tradition begun in 1922 and celebrates its 100th anniversary. The brand was founded by a group of alfalfa enthusiasts, who recognized the benefits of vitamins and minerals provided by the rich green foliage and deep root system of alfalfa. The brand name "Alvita" represents the partnership of alfalfa and vitamins and ensures quality and flavor. Our foundation begins by sourcing the best-in-class herbs, supporting farms that preserve the natural state of the land, and uphold integrity by formulating and testing our own products. With Alvita, you get the quintessential, high quality, organic single-herb tea. You'll notice the impact on your life. It's not just about taste. It's about the feeling of wellness you get every time you drink it. About Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (TCC) Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements, skincare, and other natural products in the United States and internationally. TCC offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging, beauty supplement and skincare products under the Reserveage Beauty and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife brand; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand. It also owns Nutra Science Labs, a contract manufacturer that helps dietary supplement owners bring high-quality formulations to the market by delivering best-in-class, turnkey manufacturing, packaging design, and fulfillment services "under one roof". The company sells its products in various formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, softgels, chewables, liquids, sprays, and powders, creams primarily through health and natural food stores, supermarkets, mass market retailers, specialty stores retailers, online retailers, and websites. Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Contact Details Twinlab Consolidation Corporation Yamit Sadok +1 561-443-2805 ysadok@twinlab.com Company Website https://alvita.com/

