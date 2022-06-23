Openly Launches in Maine

Premium home insurance provider continues Northeast expansion as momentum continues to build

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, has announced it is now available to independent insurance agents and homeowners in the state of Maine. Independent insurance agents across the state can now access Openly's premium, transparent and comprehensive coverage, obtaining quotes in 15 seconds.

"Continuing our national expansion is a key element of our 2022 strategy, and Maine seemed like a natural next step as we continue to build our Northeast presence," said Ty Harris, CEO and co-founder of Openly. "Independent agents in the state of Maine can now access our proprietary technology platform that's allowed agents in the other 18 states we operate in to conduct business more efficiently and better serve their customers. We're excited to be working with the independent agents across the state."

Maine becomes the 19th state to make Openly available to independent agents. Openly sells its premium and comprehensive homeowners insurance policies exclusively through independent agents ensuring homeowners are well-protected in a simplified manner.

There are currently over 250 independent insurance agents in the state of Maine, equipped to compare quotes and available to offer Openly policies. Openly offers comprehensive and transparent coverage options to ensure homeowners know exactly what they're protected against.

"We are excited to be among the first to offer Openly to Maine homeowners," said Bob O'Brien of Noyes Hall & Allen Insurance in South Portland. "We think their tech-forward philosophy, streamlined underwriting and upscale coverage are a winning combination for the right clients. I was impressed how fast and efficient it was to bind our first policy."

Founded by insurance industry veterans Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies. The company announced its tremendous growth in the past year, achieving 700% in in-force premium, 250% growth in independent insurance agents selling on its platform, and hiring more than 100 employees. This rapid growth signals the company's continued commitment to bringing independent agents transparent and comprehensive home insurance coverage.

Openly is actively recruiting for remote positions. Please visit Openly's career page for all opportunities. For more information, please visit Openly's website .

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc .

Contact

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Openly

ross@calibercorporateadvisers.com

(803)549-7529

SOURCE: Openly

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706155/Openly-Launches-in-Maine