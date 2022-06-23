airSlate CEO and Co-founder Borya Shakhnovich Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 New England Award Winner by EY

Shakhnovich's leadership recognized for leading global SaaS company to unicorn status and growing award-winning solutions portfolio

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Borya Shakhnovich , CEO and Co-founder of airSlate , was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 New England Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Shakhnovich based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I've had many proud moments as an entrepreneur, but what I'm most proud of is how this team has grown airSlate to the category leader in workflow automation," said Shakhnovich. "We are on the precipice of scaling our business to greater heights, bringing our solutions to SMBs and the enterprise as the world continues to accelerate digital transformation. I am humbled to receive this recognition and to continue the work."

Mr. Shakhnovich's nomination stood out from the competition for his unique leadership attributes, including how his background in academia informed his path as an engineer and entrepreneur. He joined airSlate in 2012 to help Co-founder, Vadim Yasinovsky , substantially expand its user base and service offerings. In the last decade, he has helped to scale the company to unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation following its latest funding round from UiPath and G Squared. Through his leadership, he has positioned airSlate at the forefront of building solutions that accelerate digital transformation for innovators on teams of all sizes, from SMBs to enterprises, with over 100 million global users utilizing airSlate's no-code business process automation, eSignature, and document management solutions.

As a New England award winner, Mr. Shakhnovich will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its no-code business process automation and document management solutions. The company's PDF editing, e-signature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate , pdfFiller, signNow , and USLegal make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/us/eoy

