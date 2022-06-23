StormForge Recognized as 2022 AIOps Platform of the Year

AI Breakthrough Awards Chooses StormForge From Among Nearly 3,000 Nominations for Its Excellence in AI and Machine Learning That Help Optimize Cloud Native Computing at Scale

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / StormForge, the leader in intelligent, cloud-native application performance testing and resource scaling and optimization, today announced its StormForge platform has received the 2022 AI Breakthrough Award for AIOps Platform of the Year. The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence and success in the AI field.

"Being recognized for our AI and machine learning technology is a testament to the innovation and strength of our team, our partnerships and, most of all, our customers," said Matt Provo, CEO at StormForge. "Our customers are driving innovation in enterprise computing and that is inspiring us to deliver the very best platform to optimize those environments. StormForge is that platform. It automatically and intelligently improves the efficiency of cloud native environments across industries - from retail and insurance to finance, telecom, transportation and more."

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the AI industry today, with a comprehensive list of award categories that recognize the best AI industry leaders. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges, which reviewed nearly 3,000 nominates this year. The panel is composed of recognized experts and senior executives with diverse business, marketing, sales, analytical and academic backgrounds. They evaluated products based on the following criteria:

Innovation

Performance

Ease of Use and Manageability

Functionality

Value

Impact

StormForge automatically and intelligently improves the efficiency of cloud native environments. It analyzes observability and performance testing data, then uses machine learning to recommend real-time configuration changes that reduce resource usage and cost while ensuring application performance. The platform includes the recently announced StormForge Optimize Live solution, which eliminates any gaps between pre-production and production optimization, proactively and continuously ensuring peak efficiency for organizations using Kubernetes. For more information about StormForge's offerings, please visit: https://www.stormforge.io/platform/

StormForge was also recently shortlisted for the Cloud Awards, a prominent international cloud computing competition.

For more information about the AI Breakthrough Awards program, please visit: https://aibreakthroughawards.com/

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

