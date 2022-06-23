Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Mosaic Minerals Corp. (CSE: MOC) ("Mosaic Minerals") to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise at the Gaboury Project in Témiscamingue, Québec.

Mosaic Minerals holds 6,064 hectares located approximately 150 km SW of the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp and 11 km East of the former Loraine Mine. The Gaboury project is a nickel-rich ultramafic intrusive, that potentially stretches over 9 km. GoldSpot will provide traditional regional targeting, 3D modelling, prospectivity mapping and Smart Targets for drilling using traditional and machine learning-assisted methods for these critical metals project.

Nickel has been primarily used in stainless steel production in the past but is now being used as one of the primary components in lithium-ion batteries.

"GoldSpot is resource agnostic. We work in battery metals, base metals, silver, gold and diamonds among many other commodities," Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, CEO of GoldSpot commented. "Many people don't realize that our proprietary methods can be applied across a broad range of mineralization types and commodities. The Gaboury Project is a great example of this. They have a highly prospective Nickel corridor that we will be applying our machine learning and traditional geoscience for Smart Targeting. I'm excited to be working with Mosaic Minerals and look forward to the outcomes of this project."

"We are happy to work with GoldSpot Discoveries, a promising young Canadian company that brings an important technological aspect to our industry. We believe they can help us better conceptualize the potential of our flagship Gaboury property," concluded Jonathan Hamel, Mosaic Minerals President and CEO.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodities and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

About Mosaic Minerals Corp.

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of strategic minerals in the territory of the province of Quebec.

