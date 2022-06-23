OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that it was recognized by LinkedIn as a 2022 Top Company in Financial Services for the first time ever. LinkedIn's annual Top Companies: Industry Edition List highlights the top 25 companies in which to grow a career across nine different industries in the U.S., serving as a resource for professionals at every stage of their career journey.

"We are proud to be recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Company for our commitment to supporting our employees' development and professional growth as well as fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace," said Carla Dawson, OCC's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We believe that our people are our greatest asset at OCC, and enhancing our culture helps us build trust in our organization and the market participants we serve."

LinkedIn's Top Companies: Industry Edition is the latest in its "LinkedIn Lists" series, a collection of lists the LinkedIn News team produces to celebrate people and companies impacting the professional world. Honorees are chosen based on an evaluation of exclusive LinkedIn data across seven methodology pillars, including ability to advance, skills growth, external opportunity, company stability, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

"This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to prioritize a culture of collaboration and enhanced engagement," said Michael Shore, OCC Executive Director and Head of Corporate Communications. "We continue to place an emphasis on transparency, sharing of information, and opportunities to build meaningful connections with colleagues including senior leaders across the organization."

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

