Leading Embedded Finance Enterprise Software Provider Will Leverage Recent Funding to Drive Continued Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation Following a Year of Strong Customer Growth and Geographic Expansion

Alviere, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for embedded finance easily enabling any brand to deliver a full suite of financial products and services to customers, fans, and employees, today announced that it has secured financing from Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and investors.

"The global demand for embedded financial services is growing exponentially. Alviere's leading embedded finance enterprise software platform easily enables brands to deliver new and exciting financial products to consumers and businesses alike, all the while bringing more value to customers as well as increasing customer lifetime value, deepening customer insights and dramatically growing profitable revenue," said Yuval Brisker, Co-Founder and CEO of Alviere. "The team at Silicon Valley Bank aligned early with Alviere's vision and long-term goal of leading this market on a global scale. We're excited to partner with Silicon Valley Bank to continue to fuel our momentum with new capital."

The financing from Silicon Valley Bank comes on the heels of a year of tremendous growth for Alviere. In addition to raising $70 million from leading fintech venture firms, Alviere appointed its first CFO, and will see major brands launching neo-bank services to consumers using its platform this year.

"Alviere is playing a key role in today's fintech ecosystem that will see America's biggest brands begin to offer their own, brand-forward financial services alongside their traditional products or services," said Jordan Parcell, Managing Director at Silicon Valley Bank. "Bringing new variations of financial services into stores, stadiums, or anywhere loyal customers want to spend time and money provides a tremendous opportunity for brands to engage their followers in new and exciting ways."

To learn more, visit Alviere and SVB.

About Alviere

Alviere provides the most complete enterprise software solutions for embedded financial technology available on the market today. Alviere enables the world's most trusted and visible brands to offer financial products to their customers for the first time, via a one-stop shop, fully compliant, and future-proof platform. Alviere's Hive increases profits, enhances customer relationships, and deepens consumer insights, all the while increasing satisfaction and long-term customer retention.

To find out how Alviere's embedded financial products can take your brand into the next generation of profitable business, visit us at alviere.com.

About Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of the world's most innovative companies and investors, provides commercial banking services, expertise and insights to the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity, venture capital and premium wine industries. Silicon Valley Bank operates in centers of innovation around the world and is one of SVB's core businesses with SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities. With global commercial banking services, Silicon Valley Bank helps address the unique needs of its dynamic, fast-growing, innovative clients. Learn more at svb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005364/en/

Contacts:

JP Cavender

SutherlandGold for Alviere

alviere@sutherlandgold.com