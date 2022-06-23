Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWV3 ISIN: AU0000067654 Ticker-Symbol: 3QU 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,790 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NITRO SOFTWARE
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED0,7900,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.