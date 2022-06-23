Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $64,973.80 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the Forecast Period from 2022 to 2030 [180-Pages] | Research Dive

The global greenhouse horticulture market is expected to witness significant growth by 2030, due to the rising demand for greenhouse horticulture to supply high-quality crops. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornamentals, and Others), Type (Plastic Greenhouse and Glass Greenhouse), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".

According to the report, the global greenhouse horticulture market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $64,973.80 million and rise at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

Dynamics of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

With the increasing demand for greenhouse horticulture to supply high-quality crops globally owing to the controlled temperature and moisture provided to the plants, the greenhouse horticulture market is expected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Besides, the rising demand for greenhouse horticulture to protect the crops from extreme temperature, and rodents, is expected to foster the growth of the market during the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing use of the latest technology in greenhouse horticulture such as combined heat and power systems, strategic shading, and cooling technology, is predicted to create expansive growth opportunities for the market during the estimated period. However, the high operating expenses of greenhouse horticulture may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has had a negative impact on the greenhouse horticulture market, likewise various other industries. This is mainly due to the prolonged lockdown restrictions that have disrupted the food supply chain. Furthermore, the unavailability of seasonal workers and stockpiling of certain food items, and panic buying of essential food items, are the factors that have declined the growth of the market during the period of the pandemic.

Segments of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on crop type, type, and region.

By crop type, the fruits-and vegetable sub-segment is expected to be most profitable and is projected to generate a revenue of $36,678.90 million during the estimated timeframe . The increasing demand for off-season fruits and vegetables and growing trends of using organic fruits and vegetables are expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

. The increasing demand for off-season fruits and vegetables and growing trends of using organic fruits and vegetables are expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period. By type, the plastic greenhouse sub-segment is projected to be most lucrative and is expected to garner a revenue of $50,421.20 million over the forecast timeframe . The increasing use of plastic in greenhouse horticulture due to its better durability, safety, UV protection, affordability, and many more benefits, is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

. The increasing use of plastic in greenhouse horticulture due to its better durability, safety, UV protection, affordability, and many more benefits, is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period. By region, the North America region of the greenhouse horticulture market is expected to hold the maximum share of the market and is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of sustainable horticulture practices in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Key Players of the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The major players of the greenhouse horticulture market include

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV Richel Group Netafim Dalsem Rough Brothers, Inc. Sotrafa Certhon Poly-Tex, Inc. Luiten Greenhouses Europrogress, and many more.

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and product development to attain leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in April 2020, AgriD Inc., which is jointly established with DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, and Asai Nursery, Inc., a renowned company, widely known for greenhouse cultivation and selective-breeding techniques announced to start shipping cherry tomatoes which have cultivated at its newly built greenhouse at Inabe City, Japan. These tomatoes are grown with smart farming based on robot and ICT technologies, to help farmers deal with labor shortages.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

Company Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships by Market Players such as Netafim and Others to Foster the Growth of the Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market

4 Technological Innovations That Are Shaping the Future of Greenhouse Horticulture

The global smart agriculture market is predicted to garner $54,949.90 million in the 2021-2028 timeframe, growing from $26,642.60 million in 2020, at a healthy CAGR of 10.90%.

Artificial Intelligence in agriculture market Growth by the factors like, Rising population, technological breakthrough, and government participation

The global aquaculture market forecast will surpass $310,291.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%, increasing from $274,671.2 million in 2019.

