Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces following corporate update.

On June 22, 2022, Gaensel Energy announced the completion of the acquisition of the controlling partnership interest in CONSORZIO GREEN SOLUTION & GNL. The Company will be issuing a series of updates to reveal the significant aspect of this Energy Consortium. Our current Consortium partners are:

RHE s.p.a., current in San Benedetto del Tronto (AP), Via Tagliamento No. 23, in the person of the legal representative Dr. Amedeo Spasiano - a company specializing in consulting to companies in energy efficiency and production of energy from renewable sources, authorized by the Italian Customs Agency with Authorization No. APE 0088GL type 101 for the sale of energy to end users, concessionaire of "BIOMA" products in various countries, including Italy;

UNET Energia Italiana s.p.a., based in Milan, a sales company in the free market of electricity and gas, specializing in the installation of photovoltaic systems and energy efficiency.

ROGER GROUP s.p.a., based in Milan, Via Achille Papa No. 30, a company specialized in building and infrastructure works, SOA certified.

GPA s.r.l.: a precision engineering company based in Conegliano Veneto;

P&W Global based in Gdansk (Poland) and operating units in Genoa and Taranto - an engineering company (about 60 employees) specialized in the design of industrial plants for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, partner of ENI and Saipem.

Arquata Logistic Service s.r.l.: an industrial logistics company that owns a bonded warehouse at the Genoa Retro-Port located in the municipality of Arquata Scrivia, Genova, Italy.

Gaensel will be providing the activities of our group to our shareholders, the first being:

Development of the use of LNG in road haulage sectors, as well as in the efficiency of consumption for end users.

The Consortium has entered into agreements with operators in the transport and logistics sector for the development of the "SELF-TRACTION AREA", encouraging their choice orientation to the modification of trucks in Dual Fuel reducing by almost 50% the transformation costs offered by the market today. It should be noted that, thanks to the "Dual Fuel" conversion kit, every vehicle will generate in favor of Consortium of Carbon Credits corresponding to the reduction of C02 in the atmosphere, assessed in a equivalent of approximately € 1,200.00 / year for the entire working life of the vehicle. Particular attention was then paid to the design of small liquefaction plants connected to the SNAM methane network, with the aim of making the supply chain more efficient distribution of this ecological fuel. The first of these plants, under the supervision of the Polish company P & W l.t.d. (member of the Consortium), is in the design phase by the company Ecospray s.r.l. (IT02116830189) for a cost of approximately €3,500,000.00 per plant with a capacity of 9 tons / day. The first plant will be installed at an important public transport company operating in the Lazio region of Italy. The development of micro-liquefier technology satisfies two market demands:

1. Companies in the Transport / Logistics sector that intend to use the systems to serve theirs fleets;

2. Investor Entities that build the plant by entrusting CONSORZIO GREEN SOLUTION & GNL with the total management against a guaranteed annual return.

Our President Peter Koley stated, "The development of this technology and the completion of this first plant provides Gaensel Energy and its US based partners a basis to expand this technology into the United States to meet the current trucking and diesel fuel crisis in the United States. Remarkably, this is one of many activities of our partnership."

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Our asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

