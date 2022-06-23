Jamaica is lifting taxes on imported lithium-ion batteries, while Guyana has announced funding for eight big solar-plus-storage projects across three regions.Two Caribbean nations have made steps toward the energy transition with a tax exemption for lithium-ion batteries and financing for new solar and energy storage projects. Jamaica said this week that lithium batteries will be exempted from its General Consumption Tax (GCT). GCT is a value-added tax applied on goods and services in the nation, usually at a rate of 15% plus 5% on imported goods, as would be the case for lithium batteries. An ...

