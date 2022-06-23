Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) today announced that the business combination of Pegasus Entrepreneurial Acquisition Company Europe ("Pegasus Entrepreneurs"), its sponsored SPAC focused on high-growth entrepreneurial businesses, with FL Topco B.V. has been agreed on all terms by Pegasus Entrepreneurs' extraordinary meeting of shareholders that took place today.

Following the completion of the Business Combination, FL Entertainment N.V ("FLE"), a global leader in independent content production and the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe, will list on Euronext Amsterdam. The first day of trading is expected to take place on July 1st, 2022.

FL Entertainment and Pegasus Entrepreneurs have raised over €645 million in this transaction: €250 million from FLE's controlling shareholder, approximately €230 million from PIPE investors, approximately €116 million contributed by the SPAC and €50 million from Pegasus Entrepreneurs sponsors Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital as part of their Forward Purchase Agreement.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital, declared: "We are delighted to announce the completion of this combination just a few months after Pegasus Entrepreneurs' successful IPO, managed by CEO of Pegasus Entrepreneurs Pierre Cuilleret, and despite challenging market conditions. This reflects the trust of investors in the growth strategy of FL Entertainment and in its financial partners Financière Agache and Tikehau Capital. Accelerating the growth of entrepreneurial projects lies at the core of Tikehau Capital's DNA, and we strongly believe that FL Entertainment has an exciting future and value creation story as a listed company."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €35.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2022). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.0 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (at 31 March 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

