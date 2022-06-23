Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Provides Global Natural Graphite Pricing Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. (TSX-V:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB28) ("Gratomic" or the "Company") reports that global natural graphite pricing has increased significantly over the course of the last year, with demand continuing to outstrip supply. This trend is expected to continue as the electric vehicle market experiences rapid growth.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intellegence (benchmarkminerals.com), graphite prices have continued to increase steadily since January 2021 on all types of graphite with fines increasing 44.50% from USD $500/ton in January 2021 to USD $723/ton in May of 2022. Large flake graphite increased 19.85% from USD $983/ton in January of 2021 to USD $1,187/ton in May of 2022. Spherical graphite increased 8.39% from USD $2,958/ton in January 2021 to USD $3,207/ton in May of 2022.

There has been a 35.56% increase in -100 mesh, 90-93% Cg and a 51.82% increase in -100 mesh, 94-95% Cg which is of significance to the electric vehicle li-ion battery industry, as this is reflective of the specific graphite size required for anode production. The Price Increases in Anode Grade Graphite Over Time chart outlines the overall price growth from January 2021 to today, where 90-93% Cg increased from USD $450/ton in January 2021 to USD $610/ton in May of 2022. In the same period, the 94-95% Cg graphite composite increased from USD $550/ton to USD $835/ton.

According to an article written by Priscilla Berrara and published in January 2022 by Investor News Network (INN), "Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data shows demand for natural graphite from the battery segment amounted to 400,000 tonnes in 2021, with that number expected to scale up to 3 million tonnes by 2030. Demand for synthetic graphite came to about 300,000 tonnes in 2021 and is expected to increase to 1.5 million tonnes by 2030."

The article goes on to mention that only specific types of natural graphite are viable options for lithium-ion battery production, and that availability is limited. This combined with the fact that graphite is the second largest component by weight in a li-ion battery, sets the stage for increased demand over time. Read the full article HERE.

An article published by FASTMarkets in February, states that "Graphite demand from EV battery sector forecast to rise over 35% in 2022." Author Amy Benett estimates that the market will demand increase from over 430,000 to nearly 600,000 tonnes in 2022. Read the full article HERE.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at https://www.gratomic.ca/ or contact us at:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact-us/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706335/Gratomic-Provides-Global-Natural-Graphite-Pricing-Update