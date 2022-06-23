New initiative is part of company's ongoing COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will dedicate July 2022 to completing more than 25 colorful and transformative school makeovers through its New Paint for a New Start initiative, which is part of PPG's COLORFUL COMMUNITIES program.

Through New Paint for a New Start, PPG employees from every region will volunteer their time to transform classroom environments to serve local students. Using PPG paint products and color expertise, each project aims to create engaging spaces for students to learn and grow.

"Throughout July, we're creating opportunities, fresh starts and new beginnings with revitalized spaces to celebrate students and educators and help students feel excited, supported and ready to learn," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate Global Social Responsibility. "As students and teachers embrace in-person learning after the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, we have identified educational spaces in need of a bright and beautiful refresh, and empowered our employees to carry out those projects."

Most of the transformation projects will use a single global color palette that PPG color experts specifically selected to elevate physical classroom environments.

"PPG understands that color can enhance learning and create spaces where students feel comfortable and encouraged," said Kiersten Lent, PPG color and design manager, architectural coatings. "We carefully selected colors that pair with the learning objectives for each classroom while considering factors that include students' ages and local, cultural influences. The palette includes Olive Sprig, which is the 2022 PPG Color of the Year, or regional colors inspired by it to create a soft, flexible basis for any educational environment."

In addition to painting spaces, PPG and the PPG Foundation are also supplying several New Paint for a New Start schools with funding for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) supplies. It is anticipated that more than 1,000 volunteers will participate throughout the month, and PPG and the PPG Foundation will invest nearly $1 million in classroom makeovers and STEM grants.

"Building better, brighter communities often starts with students," said Henrik Bergström, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Australia and New Zealand, and New Paint for a New Start executive champion. "We know that many students around the world face educational inequities. When we see outdated classrooms in disrepair, we see our role in creating inspiring spaces that are equipped with the right resources so every student can learn and thrive."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 386 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 7.4 million people in 42 countries.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

