iconectiv SVP Chris Drake Joins Global Industry Professionals to Address Fraud-Limiting Solutions Designed to Stop Smishing, Spam and Other Unsolicited Communications During MEF Panel Session at Messaging SMS World in London

iconectiv:

What: Sender identity is the root of much of the concerns surrounding fraud and customer experience but changing an established technical framework has proven difficult. Regulatory pressure and solutions are now driving new approaches to limit fraud such as smishing, spam and other unsolicited communications. During the Messaging SMS World Session, "Identity in Messaging Solutions are Emerging How Will the Industry Change?" iconectiv's SVP of Corporate and Business Development Chris Drake will be joining other industry professionals to discuss emergent technologies and solutions, and the impact they will have on the industry. With multiple technologies and solutions emerging for messaging from STIR to Registries the session will also explore several topics, including: How do these solutions work?

Will these technologies and solutions support better customer experiences?

Will they impact the industry negatively? Who: Chris Drake, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development at iconectiv When: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:35 AM 8:00 AM ET Where: Messaging SMS World Hilton London Bankside, London

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv's extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005183/en/

Contacts:

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush

Global Results Communications

+1-949-689-9550

iconectiv@globalresultspr.com