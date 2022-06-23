U.S. educators in early learning through middle school can apply to join a cohort of innovative educators with a passion for and expertise in hands-on learning.

LEGO Education today announced it is now accepting applications for the 2022 cohort of the LEGO Education Ambassador Program. Candidates should be leaders in the education community and exhibit passion, knowledge, and creativity while using LEGO Education solutions in the classroom. Applications are open to pre-K through middle school educators located in the U.S. now through July 29, 2022.

The LEGO Education Ambassador Program, formerly known as the LEGO Education Master Educator Program, recognizes and celebrates educators who are dedicated to enabling success for all students through playful learning experiences. These educators are already making an impact in their classrooms with hands-on LEGO learning and are lifelong learners themselves, looking for new ways to engage their students. The LEGO Education Ambassador Program will bring together a diverse group of educators from across the country with different backgrounds, skillsets, teaching experience, disciplines, district profiles, grade levels, and more to share their wealth of knowledge and ideas for student success with the support of their peers and LEGO Education.

"Being part of this program has been an incredible experience for me," said Mindy Bissett, Arkansas K-8 Lead Computer Science Teacher. "Through the ambassador program I have connected with like-minded educators. We share ideas about hands-on learning and teamwork. I have also been able to help teachers locally. They feel comfortable asking me about how they can use LEGO sets with their students. Students' eyes light up when they use LEGO Education sets to solve problems and show what they have learned."

As experts in hands-on learning, LEGO Education Ambassadors will provide valuable feedback on LEGO Education solutions and programs to help rethink learning in schools and create a positive impact for students and classrooms around the world. To support personal and professional growth, ambassadors can participate in a number of activities and gatherings, including:

Joining testing and feedback sessions with LEGO Education curriculum, product development, and research teams

Connecting with other leaders in education at local or online events

Inspiring and learning from others by sharing experiences, ideas, and perspectives through the LEGO Education Community, social media, online chats, webinars, and media interviews

Attending industry events as a volunteer representative of LEGO Education

Creating and contributing to content and thought leadership topics

To learn more, review the full program requirements and guidelines, and to apply, please visit online here. Educators attending the ISTELive 22 conference next week from June 26-29 can meet with program representatives and apply on-site. Ambassadors will be notified in August.

The LEGO Education Ambassador Program is a voluntary ambassador program. Ambassadors do not receive monetary compensation from LEGO Education for their participation in the program.

