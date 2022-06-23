PayQuicker Names Prominent Payment and Marketing Industry Leaders to its Newly-formed Board of Advisors

Meta and Jamba executives join fintech company's inaugural board, alongside CEO of Outseer and former CMO of Arkose Labs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today introduces its Board of Advisors. The board will provide strategic guidance as PayQuicker expands the presence of its award-winning payments platform into diverse market segments and launches new products and partnerships.

The newly appointed board members include:

John Filby: Filby brings more than 25 years of experience leading, transforming and growing software businesses. He is CEO of Outseer, a leading technology company on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Filby is also a former president of Deluxe, a trusted payments and business technology company, and former CEO of Global Holdings, a provider of payment processing services.

Geoff Henry: Henry is a seasoned marketer and leader with experience driving sales and growth through innovative marketing and operational excellence. Having led some of the world's most recognizable brands, he is currently the president of Jamba, a leading smoothie and beverage brand with over 800 locations globally. He has held leadership roles at Colgate Palmolive and more recently The Coca-Cola Company, where he was vice president of marketing and general manager of their tea and coffee portfolio of brands.

Vanita Pandey: Pandey brings more than 17 years of experience in strategy, product management and innovation across the payments and risk management space. She is the former CMO of Arkose Labs, where she was responsible for building their global brand, and previously she served as the vice president of product marketing at ThreatMetrix (acquired by LexisNexis), where she established the company's strategic market positioning. Prior, she has held a range of diverse positions with PayPal, Visa and Capital One.

Tamara Romanek: Romanek is an industry veteran with a proven track record in developing and implementing payments, financial services products and partnership programs that drive growth. She is currently the director of payments industry and financial institution partnerships and strategy for Meta. Prior, she served in various leadership roles for Visa, Chase and Netspend. Romanek's impressive career landed her a spot on the 2022 American Banker Most Influential Women in Payments list.

These four accomplished leaders will provide counsel to PayQuicker as the company expands its presence across verticals and launches its industry-defining Payment Orchestration for Payouts platform.

Paul Beldham, CEO of PayQuicker, said:

"We are honored to welcome John, Tamara, Vanita and Geoff to our board, a group of impressive individuals who will continue to shape the vision and the future of PayQuicker. Their breadth of unique experiences across payments, risk and marketing in varied industries stands to innovate and evolve the direction of our product offerings, partner programs and strategy at large. We have proudly served our partners for 15 years and will continue with renewed enthusiasm as we embark into a new phase of payments excellence."

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries in 39 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/

