A major new order by Spain to expand its frontline fleet with 20 new Eurofighter Typhoons underlines the importance of the aircraft's role as the backbone of European defence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005556/en/

SPANISH ORDER EXPANDS TYPHOON'S ROLE SECURING EUROPEAN AIR DEFENCE (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement made at the ILA Berlin International Air Show today will see the number of Typhoons in Europe increase to 545 aircraft, delivered or on order.

The order will see the Eurofighter consortium deliver aircraft for the Spanish Air Force equipped with an advanced new electronically-scanning radar, ensuring it is ready to be part of the future battlespace into the 2060s and beyond.

BAE Systems leads the overall design, development, manufacture, upgrade and support for Typhoon aircraft in the UK. BAE Systems is responsible for manufacturing more than a third of components for every Spanish aircraft, including the aircraft's front fuselage and tail, under a contract worth in excess of £500m.

Andrea Thompson, Managing Director Europe International for BAE Systems' Air sector, and Chair of the Eurofighter Supervisory Board, said: "The Spanish Government's commitment to purchasing additional Typhoons reinforces its position as one of the world's most successful combat military aircraft.

"Every day we are seeing the important role which it plays in delivering air security in the skies over Europe and this investment only strengthens the international partnership which Eurofighter underpins.

"The fact that an existing Typhoon operator is committing to buying additional aircraft only reinforces their confidence in the aircraft and its performance.

"Our people will now work alongside our Eurofighter partners to ensure we provide the Spanish Air Force with the aircraft it needs to secure its skies for decades to come."

The announcement by Spain follows an order for 38 new Typhoons for Germany in November 2020. Work is now underway on production of components for these aircraft at BAE Systems' facilities in Samlesbury and Warton, Lancashire, with engineering teams supporting work on advanced new radar and sensors.

More than 5,000 BAE Systems employees directly support the Typhoon programme in the UK, supporting more than 10,000 jobs in the UK economy as a whole.

The order from Spain maintains continuity of Typhoon production in the UK beyond the middle of the decade.

Final assembly of the aircraft for Spain will be undertaken by Airbus in Getafe, Spain, with deliveries scheduled to commence from 2025. The Typhoon aircraft will replace Spain's ageing F-18 Hornet aircraft based at Gando Air Base in the Canary Islands.

Imagery of Eurofighter Typhoon is available to view and download here: https://baesys.resourcespace.com/?c=12183&k=eba85308b3

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Every Eurofighter aircraft is produced by an industry consortium made up of Airbus (Germany and Spain), BAE Systems (United Kingdom) and Leonardo (Italy).

Ref: 089/2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005556/en/

Contacts:

Andrew McDowell

+44 (0)7796 256 974

andrew.mcdowell3@baesystems.com