TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc.: TRIANA Biomedicines Attracts Leading Protein Science and Clinical Oncology Experts to its Scientific Advisory Board

Robert A. Copeland, PhD and Adrian M. Senderowicz, MD join Scientific Advisory Board

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / TRIANA Biomedicines, Inc. (TRIANA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on building a target-first and rational molecular glue discovery platform for inactivating difficult to address disease targets, today announced the addition of Robert A. Copeland, PhD, and Adrian M. Senderowicz, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB, which is comprised of industry and academic leaders in machine learning applied to protein-protein interaction, protein science, on-bead and DNA-encoded compound screening, targeted protein degradation and clinical oncology will provide profound insights to advance the company's research activities.

"The prestigious group of scientific thought leaders we have assembled as our Scientific Advisory Board will provide TRIANA with scientific and clinical development expertise while we execute on our target-first and rational approach to molecular glue discovery," said Dr. Patrick Trojer, President and CEO of TRIANA. "Each member brings exceptional and complementary skills and experiences as we utilize the company's innovative platform for evaluation and prioritization of disease target and E3 ubiquitin ligase pairs as well as the discovery of molecular glues."

Robert A. Copeland, PhD, is a renowned expert in the field of protein science and enzymology. He has contributed more than 200 publications to the scientific literature, holds several patents and has authored books in the areas of protein science and enzymology. Dr. Copeland is a co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Accent Therapeutics. He was formerly the President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer at Epizyme, Inc., and before that served as the Vice President of Cancer Biology in the Oncology Center of Excellence in Drug Discovery at GlaxoSmithKline. He has contributed to drug discovery and development efforts leading to numerous investigational new drugs entering human clinical trials, of which several have received regulatory approval. He is a member of the editorial board of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics and ACS Medicinal Chemistry Letters. Dr. Copelandholds a position on the advisory board of the Dana-Farber Accelerator Fund and is an SAB member at Rectify Pharma.

"I am excited to join the Scientific Advisory Board of TRIANA. The combination of focus on ubiquitin biology, machine learning and targeted protein degradation used at TRIANA allows for rapid identification and creation of new medicines for patients," said Dr. Copeland.

Adrian M. Senderowicz, MD, brings to TRIANA more than two decades of expertise in drug development and life sciences. He was the principal investigator for a multitude of clinical trials in solid and hematological tumors. Prior to joining TRIANA, Dr. Senderowicz served as the Chief Medical Officer at Constellation Pharmaceuticals, where he was instrumental in paving the clinical and regulatory path for the company's lead clinical development program. Dr. Senderowicz also served as the Chief Medical Officer at Cerulean Pharma, where he helped secure fast-track designation for the company's lead clinical development program in two indications. Previously, Dr. Senderowicz held roles of increasing responsibility at Ignyta, Inc., Sanofi Oncology, Tokai Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca plc. He began his career as an investigator at the National Cancer Institute before joining the FDA's CDER as a senior medical reviewer in the Division of Drug Oncology Products. Dr. Senderowicz currently serves on the board of directors of Oncoinvent SA, Step Pharma and Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

"I'm delighted to be appointed to TRIANA's Scientific Advisory Board, and to be part of such a prominent group of industry experts," said Dr. Senderowicz. "Molecular glues represent a powerful and innate mechanism in the human body, that can harness targeted protein degradation in diseases such as cancer which is frequently associated with dysregulated protein homeostasis."

In addition to Drs. Adrian Senderowicz and Robert Copeland, the SAB includes Thomas Kodadek, PhD, co-founder of TRIANA and Professor of Chemistry at UF Scripps, Michele Pagano, MD, Chair of Department of Biochemistry and Pharmacology at NYU Langone Health, Danny Huang, PhD, Professor of Cancer Structural Biology at the Institute of Cancer Sciences of the University of Glasgow, Fleur Ferguson, PhD, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Cell Biology at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science of the University of California San Diego, and John Karanicolas, PhD, co-leader in Molecular Therapeutics and Professor at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

About TRIANA Biomedicines Inc.

TRIANA Biomedicines is a private biotechnology company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and focused on building the leading molecular glue discovery platform to regulate disease targets that are difficult to address with any other modality. TRIANA's drug discovery engine is powered by high-resolution structural insights, state-of-the-art AI and computational tools, and bespoke chemical libraries. TRIANA's target first and rational approach to molecular glue discovery is currently focused on inducing or enhancing the degradation of high-profile cancer targets. The therapeutic approach pioneered by TRIANA has the potential to fundamentally change the paradigm of small molecule drug discovery and bring significant therapeutic benefits to patients.

Contact:

IR@trianabio.com

SOURCE: TRIANA Biomedicines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706340/TRIANA-Biomedicines-Attracts-Leading-Protein-Science-and-Clinical-Oncology-Experts-to-its-Scientific-Advisory-Board