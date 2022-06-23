- (PLX AI) - Noble announced the signing of an asset purchase agreement to sell five jackup rigs to Shelf Drilling unit for $375m in order to address potential concerns identified by CMA in Phase 1 review of the business combination announced 10 November.
- • Parties expect Noble to launch planned exchange offer for shares of Maersk Drilling in Aug.
- • Closing would occur near end of 3Q if agreement and proposal are accepted by the CMA
