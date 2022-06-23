Denodo recognized for offering strong capabilities to support any data fabric deployment

Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent technology and market research company, has positioned Denodo as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2022. According to the report, "Denodo is best fit for customers that are focusing on an enterprise-wide data fabric strategy to support BI, data collaboration, customer intelligence, data engineering, data science, IoT analytics, operational insights, and predictive analytics use cases."

The complete and complementary report, published on June 23, is available here.

The Wave revealed that organizations want real-time, consistent, connected, and trusted data to support their critical business operations and insights. However, new data sources, slow data movement between platforms, rigid data transformation workflows, and governance rules, expanding data volume, and distributed data across clouds and on-premises, can cause organizations to fail when executing their data strategy.

Forrester VP, Principal Analyst and author of the report, Noel Yuhanna wrote, "Denodo Technologies has been a longtime player in data virtualization and now supports data fabric with expanded integration, management, and delivery capabilities to support self-service BI, advanced analytics, and enterprise data services."

With some of the best in class and latest innovations, Denodo Platform offers:

An augmented data catalog to facilitate data exploration, discovery, improved collaboration and data governance.

Active metadata-based historical analysis, which serves as the foundation for AI processes.

A semantic layer with extended metadata to enrich traditional technical information with business terms, tags, status, or documentation, to fuel improvements in self-service, security, and governance across all data assets.

AI-based recommendations to learn from usage and simplify the entire lifecycle of the data management practice, including development, operations, performance tuning, etc.

DataOps and multi-cloud provisioning to reduce management and operational cost and enable the system to be cloud-vendor agnostic.

"We are thrilled to see our position as a leader in the Forrester Wave for Enterprise Data Fabric," said Ravi Shankar, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. "Most of our customers, including many Fortune 500, use our platform to build their enterprise data fabric for use cases such as IoT analytics, customer intelligence, fraud detection, real-time analytics, operational insights and many more, which are all areas where Denodo received the maximum score possible. We are looking forward to continuing to help organizations across the world unleash their data-driven decision making power to create an enterprise level logical data fabric."

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading data integration, management, and delivery platform using a logical approach to enable self-service BI, data science, hybrid/multi-cloud data integration, and enterprise data services. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo's customers across large enterprises and mid-market companies in 30+ industries have received payback in less than 6 months. For more information, visit www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 (US) +44 (0) 20 7869 8053 (UK) +65 6950 7489 (Singapore).

