23.06.2022

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Lt. General (ret'd) the Honourable Andrew Leslie to its Board of Directors, effective June 23, 2022. Born into a multi-generational military and public service family, he has been a soldier, business leader, and a Member of Parliament for the federal riding of Orléans (2015). As a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Privy Council, Chief Government Whip, and Parliamentary Secretary focused on Canada-US relations, helping with NAFTA and other global matters. "It is an honour to welcome General Leslie to the Volatus Board," said Ian MacDougall, Chairman of Volatus Aerospace. "He has significant leadership expertise and a deep understanding of global affairs, defence, and strategic planning. His experience will be invaluable to Volatus as we grow our business globally and seek to work with governments in supporting their public safety, defence and security capabilities." Lt. General (ret'd) Leslie stated: "Volatus is a rapidly scaling Canadian aerospace company with enormous potential to become a leading global player in the drone space. I like their focus on veteran programs. They truly appreciate and value veterans' expertise, experience, and knowledge. I look forward to getting to know Volatus leadership and staff and supporting their growth." Following the appointment of Lt. General (Ret'd) Leslie, the Board will comprise five directors, three of whom are independent. Lt. General (ret'd) Andrew Leslie has extensive training and practical experience in leadership, governance, succession planning/leader selection/mentoring, strategic planning and risk and crisis management with detailed knowledge of Canada's place in the world, international trade, and Canada-US relations. His 35-year career in the Canadian Armed Forces culminated as the Commander/CEO of the Canadian Army for four years during the latest Afghan War, where he was responsible for the leadership of 57,000 people, their equipment, training, a multibillion-dollar budget and related equipment programs. International tours with both the UN and NATO in peacekeeping roles were recognized with numerous Canadian and international awards and decorations. A graduate of numerous military courses on leadership, governance, ethics, strategy, tactics, equipment acquisition and risk management, his education includes the University of Ottawa (Economics), the Royal Military College (MA/Strategic Studies), the University of London, as well as executive courses at the Harvard Business School and the Canadian Forces Colleges. He is a graduate of the Institute of Directors Education Program from the Rotman School of Management. In 2021 he was conferred the degree of Doctor of Military Science degree from the Royal Military College. He currently lives in Ottawa and is bilingual (English/French). Upon moving on from his military career, he joined a large Canadian corporation as a Senior Vice President working on network operations and cyber security with U.S. and Canadian clients. In January 2017 the Prime Minister focused him on Canada-U.S. trade relations as Parliamentary Secretary for Global Affairs. He has spent considerable time in the U.S. and across Canada interacting with military and business leaders, Premiers, Governors and Congress on binational issues. About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout Canada, the United States, and Latin America. Operating a vast pilot network, Volatus serves commercial and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, and design, manufacturing, and R&D. Through its subsidiary Volatus Aviation, Volatus carries on the business of aircraft management, charter sales, and cargo services using piloted, remotely piloted, and autonomous aircraft. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Source: Volatus Aerospace Corp. TSXV: VOL Contact Details Volatus Aerospace Corp. Rob Walker +1 514-447-7986 rob.walker@volatusaerospace.com Company Website https://volatusaerospace.com

