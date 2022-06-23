Sycurio, the leading provider of data security and compliance for call and contact centers, announced today that following a hearing on April 18, 2022, the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina has issued an Order denying defendant PCI Pal (US) Inc.'s motion to dismiss Sycurio's complaint alleging that PCI Pal's "Agent Assist" secure card payment software infringes four of Sycurio's U.S. Patents directed to "Signal detection and blocking for voice processing equipment" (the US Patents). In its motion, PCI Pal contended that Sycurio's US patents were invalid under 35 U.S.C. 101 for allegedly failing to claim patent-eligible subject matter. After full consideration of the arguments and the legal briefs of the parties on PCI Pal's motion to dismiss, the Court agreed with Sycurio's arguments and rejected PCI Pal's assertions regarding invalidity of the patents. The Court's denial of PCI Pal's motion means that Sycurio's patent infringement lawsuit against PCI Pal will proceed as anticipated.

The Sycurio patents at issue concern Sycurio's DTMF (Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency) masking technology which provides a secure method for processing credit and debit card payments by telephone in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Sycurio has filed a companion lawsuit in the U.K. for infringement of Sycurio's related UK patent, which lawsuit is presently scheduled for trial in June 2023. Sycurio seeks damages and injunctive relief to prevent further sales and marketing of the "Agent Assist" product in violation of Sycurio's patent rights.

"Sycurio has invested significant resources in its call and contact centre PCI DSS solutions that protect confidential payment card data and in building an intellectual property portfolio around those solutions," said Gary Lumsdon, interim CEO of Sycurio. "The Company intends to diligently protect its patent rights for the benefit of our investors, customers, partners and employees and prevent infringing use of our patented technologies by others. Sycurio remains confident in the value of its patent portfolio."

About Sycurio

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly connected world. It's innovative data security solutions enable organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds lasting loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic, and it has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

Livingbridge is a major investor in Sycurio.

As a recognized global leader in transactional security, Sycurio's technology is integrated with over 60 Payment Service Providers. Sycurio (formerly Semafone) has achieved the leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials certification, PA-DSS certification for its Sycurio.Voice payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent and Mastercard Site Data Protection (SDP) Compliant Registered Service Provider. To learn more, visit www.sycurio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005737/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mandy Pattenden

Sycurio

mandy.pattenden@sycurio.com