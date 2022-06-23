The acquisition expands ESW's capabilities and enhances speed to market for retailers and brands

ESW, the world's leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, announced today that it had successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Scalefast, a Los Angeles-based, end-to-end ecommerce solution provider.

The Scalefast acquisition further extends ESW's market strength in apparel, beauty, personal care, and luxury markets into categories including entertainment, gaming, and electronics. ESW's unrivalled global and domestic DTC ecommerce ecosystem will be augmented by Scalefast's industry leading specialty store and data analytics capabilities. The newly combined organization will offer brands and retailers extensive capabilities to expand their direct-to-consumer channels. Clients will benefit from a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company's development. ESW offers tailored technology solutions for mid to enterprise size retailers from the initial ramp up of domestic or global ecommerce channels to mature operations at scale with sophisticated omnichannel, inventory, or other business model requirements.

"We are very excited to begin to accelerate the combined companies' growth as we welcome the Scalefast team to ESW," said Tommy Kelly, Founder CEO, ESW. "In a rapidly evolving market, this new, combined entity increases our ability to execute on a bold vision as a partner to brands at every stage of their DTC ecommerce journey. Our commitment to deliver frictionless DTC ecommerce, sustainably, everywhere remains unchanged."

The combined company will continue to create hyper-localized online shopping experiences for leading brands serving customers in over 200 markets. Its combined workforce of more than 1,000 team members positions the business for accelerated growth building upon the best aspects of both cultures.

About ESW

ESW is the leading global and domestic direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, empowering the world's best-loved brands and retailers to expand their DTC channel. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the combined organization offers brands and retailers a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company's development. From compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100% carbon neutral shipping to consumers. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ESW has global offices in the US, UK, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. ESW is an Asendia Group company, a joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post.

