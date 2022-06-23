NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share and cash distribution in Lundin Energy (190/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) held on March 31, 2022 approved a distribution of shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (Lundin Energy MergerCo) whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in Lundin Energy MergerCo. Lundin Energy MergerCo will then merge with Aker BP, whereby Lundin Energy MergerCo shareholders will receive USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The Ex-date is June 23, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of stock options in Lundin Energy (LUPE). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076089