Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
0,6810,68718:48
GlobeNewswire
23.06.2022 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share and cash distribution in Lundin Energy (190/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) held on
March 31, 2022 approved a distribution of shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB
(Lundin Energy MergerCo) whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy entitles
their holders to receive one (1) share in Lundin Energy MergerCo. Lundin Energy
MergerCo will then merge with Aker BP, whereby Lundin Energy MergerCo
shareholders will receive USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The Ex-date is
June 23, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
stock options in Lundin Energy (LUPE). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076089
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
