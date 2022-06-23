Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Selected as Strategic Deployment Partner for Next Phase of VMware Secure Access Service Edge Platform

VMware SASE To Be Deployed in 20 Global Markets with the Rackspace Technology "Data Center In a Box" Solution

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022(NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced VMware has selected Rackspace Technology as a strategic deployment partner for its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform. VMware will leverage the Rackspace Technology "Data Center in a Box" solution to deploy VMware SASE - a solution that converges cloud networking, cloud security, and edge compute services.



VMware SASE will be initially deployed in 15 of the Rackspace Technology global partner data centers with another five data centers planned for additional phases. The 20 data center locations include North America (Mexico City, Miami), South America (Bogota, Buenos Aires, São Paulo), Europe (Amsterdam, Warsaw), Asia Pacific (Auckland, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo), Middle East (Dubai, Mumbai, Tel-Aviv), and Africa (Johannesburg).

"We are thrilled that VMware has selected Rackspace Technology to roll out the next phase of its SASE platform," said PV SubbaRao, Vice President of Enterprise at Rackspace Technology. "SASE is defining a new era in cloud network security. Our already long-standing partnership with VMware just emphasizes the expertise we are able to deliver simultaneously to help companies securely leverage the benefits of the cloud, including Edge."

The Rackspace Technology 'Data Center in a Box' solution designed for VMware brings together other industry leaders - including Dell Technologies, Digital Reality, Datacenter220, AMX Claro, Web Werks, Iron Mountain, Equinix, and ZenLayer - to deliver a solution that incorporates colocation, hardware, bandwidth & support for global alignment.

Rackspace Technology Data Center in a Box features:

A managed service that incorporates colocation infrastructure, compute and support services for hardware, bandwidth, supply chain logistics, global tax entities and support for global alignment

Turnkey deployment, warranties and project-managed delivery for service and break-fix

Ability to connect with any Rackspace Technology strategic 3rd party global data center partner

Source entire solution through only one contractual vehicle increasing efficiency while reducing administrative cost

Harness the Rackspace Technology robust supply chain to expedite time-to-market, optimize cost, and secure the highest-level OEM support w/ our OpEx Pricing Model



VMware SASE brings together:

Network performance benefits of SD-WAN

Integrated security services, like Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Cloud Web Security (CWS), delivered from the cloud

The ability to support modern distributed applications, all of which will benefit from artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, for faster problem resolution



"A key differentiator for VMware SASE is its global availability, enabled by an expanding network of points of presences (PoPs) operated by both VMware and our partners. Rackspace Technology brings to the table the agility to design a managed service we could duplicate across data centers globally," said Craig Connors, Vice President and General Manager, VMware's SASE business. "Partnerships are key to delivering cloud solutions for the industry's success and evolution and we are proud to collaborate with Rackspace Technology in this endeavor."

This isn't the first time Rackspace Technology and VMware have collaborated to deliver solutions for customers. Rackspace Technology was one of the first VMware managed service providers to launch a managed VMware Cloud on AWS. Over the past 20 years of collaborating with VMware to deliver industry-differentiating solutions for its customers, Rackspace Technology has continued to evolve its services to meet customers' growing needs. Today Rackspace Technology offers a substantially broad and deep end-to-end portfolio of managed services for VMware. From helping customers to take advantage of VMware's powerful capabilities through its next-gen DevOps-as-a-Service for VMware, called "Rackspace Elastic Engineering", to deliver managed VMware Cloud-based environments that have the benefits of public cloud, to its solutions that deliver and manage VMware environments anywhere including across key hyperscalers.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

publicrelations@Rackspace.com

VMware and VMware SASE are trademarks or registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.