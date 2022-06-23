Major League Football, Inc.: Major League Football Announces Mobile as Final Host City for Inaugural 2022 Season

Port City Joins Canton, Little Rock, and Virginia Beach to Form MLFB's Core Four

Full Game Schedule Also Announced

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Major League Football (OTC PINK:MLFB) - Major League Football today announced Mobile, Alabama as the fourth and final home city for its inaugural season, starting August 9th.

Mobile joins previously announced Canton, Ohio, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Virginia Beach, Virginia as MLFB's "Core Four" - four football-hungry cities that support MLFB's vision of exciting football played within a sustainable business model.

Mobile's team will be known as the Alabama Airborne and its home games will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Arkansas Attack home games will be played in historic War Memorial Stadium. Virginia Armada home games are set for the Virginia Beach Sportsplex while Ohio Force fans can cheer their team at the Canton Hall of Fame Bowl.

"Today I am delighted to announce Mobile as MLFB's fourth host city," said MLFB CEO Frank Murtha. "Mobile joins Canton, Little Rock, and Virginia Beach as our "Core Four." These four unbelievably supportive markets provide not only a tremendous base for this season but also a solid foundation for Spring 2023 when we begin our quest to become America's home for Professional Spring Football."

"While each community is unique, Mobile, Little Rock, Canton, and Virginia Beach all had what we felt were the essential ingredients for success - a tradition of supporting football, strong demographics, and suitable facilities," said Murtha. "With the addition of Mobile to our league lineup, we genuinely believe we have found a "core" and are positioned for growth this season and beyond."

Mobile officials issued statements of welcome and support of MLFB's decision to establish a team in their city.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson commented, "We are excited to be one of only four cities nationwide to host an MLFB team for summer training camp and games. Not only will these events make a significant economic impact, I know the hundreds of visitors traveling with MLFB will enjoy all that Mobile has to offer. The MLFB picked the right place to kick off this summer season. As they will soon see, we were born to celebrate."

Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson welcomed MLFB saying, "On behalf of the Mobile County Commission, I am pleased to welcome Major League Football to our beautiful Mobile County, Alabama. To each of the visiting league teams and staff members, we hope you have a wonderful experience and enjoy your stay in Mobile as you prepare for the seasons this fall and next spring. Best wishes also for success in your upcoming game schedule!"

Finally, Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority added, "On behalf of the Mobile Sports Authority, we'd like to extend a hearty Mobile, Alabama welcome to Major League Football teams and staff as they embark on their first training camp as well as their first season of competition. We're looking forward to being the co-host (with Ladd-Peebles Stadium) for the league's first training camp this summer as well as co-hosting two games in August as the league gears up for its first full spring season in 2023. We hope the teams and staff get to fully experience our beautiful area between workouts while the teams work to come together. Please let us know if we can make your stay in Mobile any better. Good luck to all!"

MLFB also announced its complete 2022 game schedule for this season.

August 9 Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada

August 9 Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne

August 16 Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force

August 16 Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne

August 22 Virginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack

August 23 Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force

August 30 Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack

August 30 Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada

Sept. 6 Championship Game. Teams TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

Information about how to purchase tickets will be announced Tuesday on our website.

Earlier, MLFB announced Terry Shea, Earnest Wilson, Jerry Glanville, and Bill Conley as Head Coaches for its inaugural season.

Together, these coaching veterans have more than 150 years of coaching experience across all levels of football. Each has expressed a passion for helping young men develop personally and professionally.

Coach Jerry Glanville, one of the most charismatic men to coach professional football, will serve as Head Football Coach for MLFB's Alabama Airborne. Coach Glanville's teams are known for their defensive tenacity, and he has coached multiple all-pro players and developed hungry defenders at all levels of football. Coach Glanville has held numerous college and professional coaching positions including Head Coach for the Houston Oilers from 1986 - 1990 and the Atlanta Falcons from 1990 - 1993.

Fans of the Arkansas Attack will be thrilled by Head Coach Ernest Wilson's affinity for a wide-open offense. Coach Wilson was an early adapter of the popular "Air Raid" offense and has worked with championship coaches such as Tony Dungy, Dennis Green, and others. Wilson has served as offensive coordinator at Jackson State and Hampton College as well as Head Coach at Elizabeth City State.

Head Coach Terry Shea, a widely respected offensive "guru" with more than 50 years of coaching experience, will be leading the Virginia Armada. Shea served as head coach at San Jose State and was offensive coordinator for the legendary Bill Walsh at Stanford. After many years in the NFL with the Chiefs, Bears, Dolphins, and Rams, Coach Shea has returned to helping young players develop with MLFB.

Ohio coaching legend Bill Conley was named Head Coach for the Ohio Force. After a successful playing career at Ohio State, Conley began his coaching career in Ohio high school football before returning to his alma mater as recruiting coordinator under John Cooper and Jim Tressel. A long-time Assistant Coach at Ohio State, Conley also enjoyed a long and successful tenure as head coach at Division II Ohio Dominican.

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to football players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel, then, through our original broadcasts, provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Accredited investors seeking to learn more about MLFB, should go to our website at mlfb.com and click on Investor Relations.

Media Contact Bill Lyons

MLFB Chief Marketing Officer

Media Relations: media@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706369/Major-League-Football-MLFB-Announces-Mobile-as-Final-Host-City-for-Inaugural-2022-Season