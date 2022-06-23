Prosperity Financial Group, Inc.: Wealth Management CEO Grows Charity for Teen Suicide Prevention

How One Financial Advisor Inspires Parents Everywhere to Notice the Signs

SAN RAMON/BAY AREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Elliot Kallen, CEO of Prosperity Financial Group in Northern California, has become an unstoppable force in teen suicide prevention and mental health awareness. A Brighter Day , founded in 2015 after the tragic loss of his teenage son, Jake, is helping parents and teens across the country.

Saying that a financial advisor only deals with money may be the biggest misconception of the century. In fact, Elliot Kallen would tell you his wealth management firm is all about the people behind the portfolios. Prosperity Financial Group goes above and beyond in the services they offer not just because they know the markets, but because they know their clients. It's no wonder that Kallen was able to transfer his professional skills to his charity; passion for the cause, empathy, and humility - just to name a few.

Elliot Kallen, CEO, Prosperity Financial Group

"My focus was always 100% on building my client base, helping them make money, while also honing them in on realizable financial goals to meet their retirement needs," Kallen reflects on his earlier days as charity founder. "Philanthropy was always part of the discussion as it should be. What I didn't know was how hungry parents were for information and resources to help them deal with their teen's stress and depression. I didn't know that we would touch thousands of folks with our resources and receive letters, phone calls, and emails thanking us. I didn't realize the national potential we now have to change lives."

Changing lives is right, but saving lives may be more accurate. As teen suicide rates continue to rise, it's clear that Kallen's mission is not a lost cause as parents and teens continue to struggle with the stigma around mental health and a lack of access to resources. Wealth management roles demand confident and smart individuals, but without an ability to carry out meaningful conversations and form a connection - the confidence and smarts mean nothing.

"As a Financial Advisor for almost 30 years, I know that we are making a difference every day in the lives of our clients. In my business, I have always put character and integrity first followed by giving back to many charities over these years. But now, feeling the pain firsthand of so many parents - being touched in such a personal way - it has become obvious that money and retirement are so important but nothing can replace the health, mental health, of our children."

Elliot Kallen, A Brighter Day's 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The letters of thanks, phone calls, and donations help validate that A Brighter Day is making an impact in the community. It's the real names, however, the real faces and stories of struggling teenagers that have prompted Kallen to keep going. He remembers one personal story that deeply resonated with him after receiving a phone call that a young girl was laying on top of his son's grave. Upon arriving at the cemetery to introduce himself and offer help, the girl beat him to it.

She said, "You don't know me, but I went to the prom with Jake's friend. I knew Jake, and I want you to know that I was going to commit suicide. I see what you're doing for Jake, and I see the impact it's had on your family. I've just decided that I can never commit suicide, but I need your help changing my life."

"It's those little moments that make a big impact," Kallen remarks while looking at her thank you letter framed in his office.

Elliot Kallen and his wife, Tammy

This CEO has been asked many times what keeps him motivated considering all of his charity efforts are on top of a 50-hour work week running his own company. Is it for himself? Is it cathartic? Although part of the answer is, "Don't think about it. Just do it," the reality is that it takes a natural, innate desire to create change in a world that's been completely set in its' ways. It requires an outlook on society, our communities, and our relationships that is based on both optimism and the honest reality that people - and teens - need help.

"There's a difference between being rich and being wealthy. Wealthy is very money-oriented. Rich has character, customs, family dynamics, and strength. It's being a pillar for the community. That's rich. Money is just one part of that."

About Prosperity Financial Group

Prosperity Financial Group is a wealth management and financial services firm based in the Northern California Bay Area. They offer holistic wealth management to clients throughout San Ramon, the East Bay, and beyond. The CEO, Elliot Kallen , is an industry leader and brings over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience to his financial firm. He is frequently a keynote speaker for charities, podcasts and radio shows on motivation, leadership, charitable work, marketing, and various financial subjects. Most recently, Prosperity Financial Group has won the 2022 Worldwide Finance Award for the Most Trusted Asset Management Company in Northern California.

For more information visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/ .

For more information visit https://abrighterday.info/ .

For wealth management inquiries visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/contact/ .

To book an appointment with Elliot visit https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/book-your-appointment/ .

Contact

Name: Elliot Kallen

Phone: (925) 314-8503

Email: Elliot@prosperityfinancialgroup.com

Website: https://prosperityfinancialgroup.com/

SOURCE: Prosperity Financial Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706338/Wealth-Management-CEO-Grows-Charity-for-Teen-Suicide-Prevention