Winners are recognized for their excellence in deploying Technology Intelligence to drive significant business value

Snow Software, the global leader in Technology Intelligence, today announced the winners of its second annual Technology Intelligence Awards. The panel of judges carefully assessed organizations' excellence across several categories, awarding the top five companies for their innovative and impactful programs. The winners were formally celebrated for their accolades at the awards ceremony earlier today, June 23, 2022.

"Our second annual Snow Technology Intelligence Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate the excellence and innovation our customers are driving with their Technology Intelligence initiatives and the tangible impact they're delivering for their organizations, our society and our planet," said Vishal Rao, President and CEO at Snow. "At Snow, we're continually impressed by the dedication and inventiveness of our customers and are grateful for their ongoing trust, so it's great to have this opportunity to honor their successes."

Technology Intelligence begins with comprehensive visibility and a clear understanding of the cost, usage, risk profile and overall value of an organization's IT ecosystem. By leveraging accurate and actionable data, IT teams can more quickly make strategic business decisions, propelling innovation initiatives, building resilience and empowering the workforce. Our winners demonstrated how Technology Intelligence enabled significant organizational success.

This year's categories and winners are:

Impact of the Year: Organizations that deliver multifaceted value and elevate their business utilizing one or more of the solutions offered by Snow. Winner : Direct Line Group Honorable Mention : MemorialCare Health System

Organizations that deliver multifaceted value and elevate their business utilizing one or more of the solutions offered by Snow. SAM Excellence: Organizations with exceptional achievement in software or SaaS management powered by the Snow Software Asset Management (SAM) solution. Winner : Motorola Solutions Inc. Honorable Mentions : Panasonic Information Systems Company Europe Telkomsel

Organizations with exceptional achievement in software or SaaS management powered by the Snow Software Asset Management (SAM) solution. Cloud Excellence: Organizations with exceptional achievement in cloud management powered by Snow Commander. Winner : Canon Business Services Honorable Mention : DB Schenker

Organizations with exceptional achievement in cloud management powered by Snow Commander. SAP Excellence: Organizations with exceptional achievement in SAP management powered by Snow Optimizer for SAP Software. Winner : Newmont Honorable Mention : Prysmian S.p.A.

Organizations with exceptional achievement in SAP management powered by Snow Optimizer for SAP Software. Technology for Good: Organizations that leverage Technology Intelligence to tackle some of the most challenging issues affecting society and the planet. Winner : Jaguar Land Rover Honorable Mention : UnitedHealth Group

Organizations that leverage Technology Intelligence to tackle some of the most challenging issues affecting society and the planet.

This year's judges' choice awards are:

Trailblazer of the Year Winner: Investec Honorable Mention: Orica

Innovation of the Year Winner: Sasol Honorable Mention: Mott MacDonald

Transformation of the Year Winner: Christchurch City Council Honorable Mention: Dart Container Corporation



For further information on the Snow Technology Intelligence Awards, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/customer-awards.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our Technology Intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622006028/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Rachel Austin

Snow Software

press@snowsoftware.com



Taylor Donatell

PAN Communications

snow@pancomm.com