Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Receives US$875,000 in Property Payments and 1.3m Chakana shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it has received US$800,000 cash from Chakana Copper Corp. ("Chakana") and 1,379,310 Chakana shares, pursuant to Chakana's option to acquire 100% interest in the Company's Soledad concessions.

As detailed in the Company's news release of April 18, 2022, Chakana can complete the purchase of the Soledad concessions with three more payments totalling US$3.425 million over the next three years, and the issuance of Cdn$800,000 in Chakana shares over the same period. All Chakana shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions, ranging from six to eighteen months.

Condor has also received US$75,000 due from Calipuy Resources Inc. ("Calipuy") with respect to Calipuy's purchase of Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C. The next payment from Calipuy is due in December 2022, in the amount of US$300,000. Refer to the Company's news release of January 7, 2021 for further details.

Commented Condor President Lyle Davis: "We congratulate both Chakana and Calipuy in continuing to advance these projects. Condor has been working on our permitting and access agreements at both the Pucamayo and the Huñiac Punta projects, and the funds received will prove useful when those efforts are finalized".

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

