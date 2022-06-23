Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $441.0 million, an increase of 29% from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $101.2 million, an increase of $43.2 million or 75% from the prior year

Net earnings of $72.7 million for the year, an increase of 73.2% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, compared to $0.55 in the prior year

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $116.1 million, an increase of 24% from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $26.9 million, an increase of $12.8 million or 91% from the prior year

Net earnings of $19.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 96% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, compared to $0.13 in the prior year

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)



Q4'22



Q4'21



YE'22



YE'21 Revenue $ 116,089

$ 93,293

$ 441,016

$ 342,888

Gross margin

68,340



55,558



255,315



199,424

Earnings from operations

26,863



14,055



101,203



57,986

Net earnings

19,213



9,810



72,677



41,960

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.13

$ 0.94

$ 0.55

Fully-diluted shares

76,226,341



76,646,831



76,570,564



76,403,894



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)



YE ' 22



YE '21 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,902

$ 108,771

Working capital

158,947



214,515

Total assets

422,979



451,793

Shareholders' equity

230,938



292,734



Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, revenues were $116.1 million compared to revenues of $93.3 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $77.8 million, an increase of $14.2 million, compared to $63.6 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $38.2 million an increase of $8.5 million compared to $29.7 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2022, sales were $441.0 million, compared to sales of $342.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2021. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $299.4 million, an increase of $76.7 million compared to $222.7 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $141.7 million, an increase of $21.5 million compared to $120.2 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, gross margin was $68.3 million as compared to $55.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.9% as compared to 59.6% in the quarter ended April 30, 2021.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, gross margin was $255.3 million as compared to $199.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2021. Gross margin percentage was approximately 57.9% as compared to 58.2% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, net earnings were $19.2 million as compared to $9.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, net earnings were $72.7 million as compared to $42.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.25 as compared to $0.13 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.94 as compared to $0.55 in the same period in 2021.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, selling and administrative expenses were $16.1 million as compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, selling and administrative expenses were $60.9 million as compared to $49.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2022, gross research and development expenses were $27.3 million as compared to $22.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, gross research and development expenses were $102.4 million as compared to $80.2 million for the year ended April 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2022 was $158.9 million as compared to $214.5 million on April 30, 2021.

Cash was $33.9 million as at April 30, 2022 as compared to $108.8 million on April 30, 2021.

Cash generated from operations was $21.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 as compared to $33.6 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $23.9 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $12.4 million for the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations was $68.7 million for the 2022 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $101.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $93.0 million from operations for fiscal 2022 as compared to $59.0 million for fiscal 2021.

For the quarter, the Company used $1.3 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $5.0 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of capital equipment of $5.5 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2022, the Company used cash in financing activities of $137.5 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $131.4 million, including a special dividend of $76.3 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2022, purchase order backlog was in excess of $148 million and shipments during the month of May 2022 were $26 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 23 2022 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022 and will be paid on or about July 12, 2022.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)





Three month period ended



Twelve month period ended





April 30,



April 30,



2022





2021





2022





2021

Revenue $ 116,089

$ 93,293

$ 441,016

$ 342,888 Cost of goods sold

47,749



37,735



185,701



143,464

Gross margin

68,340



55,558



255,315



199,424

























Expenses























Selling and administrative

16,139



12,987



60,884



49,413 General

1,026



1,287



4,563



3,896

Research and development

27,328



22,516



102,438



80,187

Investment tax credits

(3,295 )

(2,942 )

(12,336 )

(13,042 ) Share based compensation

1,370



2,545



5,028



6,123

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,091 )

5,110



(6,465 )

14,861



41,477

41,503 154,112

141,438 Earnings before undernoted

26,863

14,055 101,203

57,986

























Finance income

72



66



309



687

Finance costs

(1,207 )

(516 )

(2,445 )

(1,709 ) Share of net loss of Investment in Associate

(469 )

(531 )

(1,493 )

(531 ) Other income and expenses 574 (157 ) 338 (588 ) Earnings before income taxes 25,833 12,917 97,912 55,845 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes























Current

7,477



6,459



26,909



17,369

Deferred

(857 )

(3,352 ) (1,724 ) (3,484 )



6,620

3,107 25,185 13,885

























Net earnings for the period $ 19,213 $ 9,810 $ 72,677 $ 41,960

























Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

256



(144 )

932



202 Net earnings attributable to shareholders

18,957

9,954

71,745

41,758 Net earnings for the period $ 19,213 $ 9,810 $ 72,677 $ 41,960























Earnings per share























Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.13

$ 0.94

$ 0.55

Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.94 $ 0.55





April 30,



April 30,



April 30,





2022



2021



2020



















Assets















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,902

$ 108,771

$ 75,025

Trade and other receivables

100,020



76,785



90,631

Contract assets

6,398



2,821



7,864

Prepaid expenses

5,930



6,559



9,003

Inventories

177,268



152,699



161,985



323,518



347,635



344,508













Property, plant and equipment

37,877



44,799



47,794

Right-of-use assets

24,637



23,570



28,823

Goodwill

21,033



21,140



20,771

Intangible assets

3,317



4,476



1,573

Investment in Associate

5,474



6,869



-

Deferred income taxes

5,123



3,304



204

$ 420,979

$ 451,793

$ 443,673













Liabilities









Current liabilities









Trade and other payables $ 68,405

$ 66,727

$ 62,231

Provisions

7,379



4,069



5,031

Deferred revenue

74,267



58,047



45,076

Current portion of long term debt

-



-



238

Current potion of lease obligations

4,088



4,122



4,400

Current potion of redemption liability

3,423



-



-

Income tax payable

7,009



155



3,812



164,571



133,120



120,788











Long term redemption liability

-



2,523



-

Long term lease obligations

22,760



21,245



25,465



187,331



156,888



146,253











Equity









Capital stock

143,502



143,605



143,915

Share based payment reserve

10,893



9,514



8,279















Accumulated other comprehensive income

(4,093 )

(1,062 )

1,032

Retained earnings

80,636



140,677



141,786



76,543



139,615



142,818













Total equity attributable to shareholders

230,938



292,734



295,012

Non-controlling interest

2,710



2,171



2,408





233,648



294,905



297,420

$ 420,979

$ 451,793

$ 443,673

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8646 or toll-free (North America) 1-888-396-8049.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until June 23, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 416-764-8692 or toll-free 1-877-674-7070. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 586735.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128774