- (PLX AI) - FedEx Q4 revenue USD 24,400 million vs. estimate USD 24,500 million.
- • Q4 EPS USD 2.13
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 6.87 vs. estimate USD 6.86
- • Q4 operating income USD 1,920 million
- • Sees FY Earnings per diluted share of $22.45 to $24.45 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives
- • Sees FY Earnings per diluted share of $22.50 to $24.50 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and costs related to business optimization initiatives, and excluding estimated costs associated with business realignment activities
