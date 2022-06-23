Highmark Interactive Inc. Announces Change of CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Highmark Interactive (TSXV:HMRK), a global leader in digital health technologies, announces that Inder Saini will join Highmark as its new Chief Financial Officer effective July 1, 2022. To help ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Saini will work closely with the company's current CFO Don Harkness, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through the end of July 2022.

Mr. Saini comes to Highmark with significant financial experience in the healthcare and health-tech industries. He served as the original CFO for Neighborly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY) from 2016 until 2018, ranked as one of Canada's fastest growing companies and a leader in the retail healthcare space.

"It is very exciting to join a company that is innovating the health-tech space and has the potential for significant growth for many years to come. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to serve Highmark's customers, teammates, and shareholders," said Mr. Saini.

"Highmark has a dynamic senior leadership team, and we are excited for Inder to help drive the business on the growth path in 2022," said Sanjeev Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Highmark. "Inder's success and experience as a public company CFO, his financial expertise and his outstanding leadership qualities will be an excellent addition to the team."

Said Dr. Sharma, "on behalf of Highmark's board of directors, we would like to thank Mr. Harkness for his contribution over the past three years. His leadership and steady guidance were invaluable as the company accelerated growth despite a global pandemic. He played a pivotal role executing the growth plan which included completing a financing, three acquisitions and helping Highmark complete a qualifying transaction, thus becoming a listed company on the TSXV. It has been a pleasure working with him, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

