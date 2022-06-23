Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI" or the "Corporation") an innovative and integrated group of companies that develops and delivers sand and gravel products, technical services, and supply-chain solutions, today announced that Robert Beekhuizen has provided notice of his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation, effective immediately. Dana Archibald, Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer while the Board of Directors assesses a permanent successor.

Donald Paulencu, chairman of the AMI Board, said, "On behalf of the Board we thank Robert for his service and many accomplishments during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer. We will always be grateful for his leadership at a critical juncture in the Corporation's history. We have made great strategic and operational progress under his leadership, and we wish Robert the very best in his future endeavors."

Dana Archibald has served as AMI's Chief Operating Officer since January 2019, and was recently announced as the President of the Corporation's AMI Silica division. Mr. Archibald has been instrumental in the acquisition and integration of the U.S. sand facility as well as the development of the Corporation's resources in the Duvernay and Montney regions. In addition, Mr. Archibald has also led the Corporation's Indigenous relations portfolio, successfully developing strong and impactful partnerships with multiple Indigenous groups. Given his experience, and his strong team leadership the Board is confident in his abilities to lead AMI through this transition.

Jon McCreary, AMI Board Director, said, "As we move forward, the Board has great confidence in the leadership of Dana Archibald, the senior executive team and all of our employees to continue implementing our strategies and achieving our goals. AMI remains strong, with significant potential, and we are on track to achieve several important milestones over the remainder of 2022 and beyond. We are focused on significant growth throughout all our divisions as well as increasing value for our shareholders."

SHAREHOLDER UPDATE WEBCAST

The Corporation will host a webcast for investors, analysts and stakeholders to provide divisional updates. Registration is required so please pre-register to receive your password.

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 Time: 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) Webcast: To avoid delays, please register in advance

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oDrd7MXkTVy89nOGD28ciA Or https://www.athabascaminerals.com/ Phone: 1-587-328-1099

ID: 893 5567 6772

Passcode: 617730

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units: AMI Silica, (www.amisilica.com) with resource holdings and business interests in Alberta, North-East BC, and the United States; AMI Aggregates, with aggregates from its corporate pits and which manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit for the Government of Alberta; Métis North Sand & Gravel which is a strategic partnership with the McKay Métis Group to deliver aggregates to the energy, infrastructure, and construction sectors in the Wood Buffalo region; AMI RockChain, a technology-enabled business using its proprietary RockChain digital platform, automated supply-chain and logistics solutions, quality-assurance & safety programs to deliver products across Canada; and TerraShift Engineering which conducts resource exploration, regulatory, mining, environmental and reclamation engineering for a growing nation-wide customer base and is also the developer of its proprietary TerraMaps software.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl Grue, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: 587-392-5862 / Email: cheryl.grue@athabascaminerals.com



