Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 18, 2022 (the "Circular").

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the MediaValet board, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld David MacLaren 22,234,221 99.998% 400 0.002% Robert Chase 22,234,221 99.998% 400 0.002% Francis Shen 20,270,421 91.166% 1,964,200 8.834% Jake Sorofman 21,787,305 97.988% 447,316 2.012% Judith Richardson 19,824,105 89.159% 2,410,516 10.841% R.W. (Bob) Garnett 19,814,905 89.117% 2,419,716 10.883% Thomas Kenny 21,787,305 97.988% 447,316 2.012%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditors for MediaValet and to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Withheld Percentage of

Votes Withheld 22,327,305 97.988% 4,373 0.020%

3. Re-Affirmation of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders voted to approve the Stock Option Plan of MediaValet as described in the Circular.

Total Number of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Against Percentage of

Votes Against 17,378,966 78.162% 4,855,655 21.838%

4. Adoption of Share Unit Plan

Shareholders voted to adopt the Share Unit Plan of MediaValet as described in the Circular.

Total Number of

Votes For Percentage of

Votes For Total Number of

Votes Against Percentage of

Votes Against 19,788,882 89.000% 2,445,739 11.000%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under MediaValet's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announced that it has granted a total of 814,000 stock options to new and existing officers, directors and staff. The options have a grant date of May 19, 2022 and have a term of five years expiring on May 18, 2027. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $1.13. The options are subject to vesting over four years. Following the issuance, the Company has 3,615,038 incentive stock options outstanding. The Company's equity based incentive plans, including the Stock Option Plan and the Share Unit Plan, allows the Board to issue the equivalent of up to 10%, subject to certain restrictions, of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company on a rolling basis.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

