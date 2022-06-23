Polaris Infrastructure, Inc.: Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today.

Election of Directors

Based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot, all four nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Cast (rounded) Votes

For: Votes Withheld: Votes

For: Votes Withheld: Jaime Guillen 7,847,098 437,717 94.72% 5.28% James V. Lawless 7,844,903 439,912 94.69% 5.31% Marc Murnaghan 8,264,830 19,985 99.76% 0.24% Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 7,847,475 437,340 94.72% 5.28%

Prior to the commencement of the Meeting, Margot Naudie withdrew her nomination for election as a Director. The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at four and the election proceeded on that basis. The Board and the Company thank Margot for her dedication to the Company and her service on the Board and wish her all the best in the future.

Other Matters

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors, shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, (ii) the Continuance of the Company into the Province of Ontario and (ii) the Company's name change.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. is a Toronto-based company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The Company operates a 72 MW (net) geothermal facility in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with approximately 5 MW (net), 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) capacity, each. The Company also owns two solar projects in Panama with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.

