Freitag, 24.06.2022
Angeheizt von der FDA! Wie TAAT Global als Champion aus dem Ring steigen könnte!
WKN: A14TER ISIN: CA73106R1001 
München
23.06.22
08:01 Uhr
14,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.06.2022 | 23:56
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polaris Infrastructure, Inc.: Polaris Infrastructure Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held via live video webcast today.

Election of Directors

Based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot, all four nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

The following are the voting results on this matter:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Cast (rounded)

Votes
For:

Votes Withheld:

Votes
For:

Votes Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

7,847,098

437,717

94.72%

5.28%

James V. Lawless

7,844,903

439,912

94.69%

5.31%

Marc Murnaghan

8,264,830

19,985

99.76%

0.24%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

7,847,475

437,340

94.72%

5.28%

Prior to the commencement of the Meeting, Margot Naudie withdrew her nomination for election as a Director. The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at four and the election proceeded on that basis. The Board and the Company thank Margot for her dedication to the Company and her service on the Board and wish her all the best in the future.

Other Matters

In addition to the election of each of the nominee directors, shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, (ii) the Continuance of the Company into the Province of Ontario and (ii) the Company's name change.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. is a Toronto-based company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The Company operates a 72 MW (net) geothermal facility in Nicaragua and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with approximately 5 MW (net), 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) capacity, each. The Company also owns two solar projects in Panama with an expected total capacity of approximately 13 MWdc, currently under construction.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Polaris Infrastructure Inc.
Phone:+1 647 245-7199
Email: info@polarisinfrastructure.com

SOURCE: Polaris Infrastructure Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706451/Polaris-Infrastructure-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
